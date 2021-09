Despite COVID cases and hospitalizations breaking records in parts of the country, there are signs the delta-driven surge in the Bay Area may be stalling. COVID cases and hospitalizations in the Bay Area show signs of tapering off. The average daily number of cases in the Bay Area rose sharply in the month of July, from 3.8 cases per 100,000 residents on July 1 to 23.7 on Aug. 2. But cases have been falling since then – there were around 18.9 cases on Aug. 25, the most recent date with complete data.