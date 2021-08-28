Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Excessive Heat Warning issued August 28 at 5:11AM PDT until August 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By National Weather Service
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with highs of 100 to 106. * WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN…Through 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Stroke#Nws San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, and limit outdoor activities. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: This watch means it is possible that temperatures in the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon will rise to dangerous levels on these days. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation if you plan to be in the Grand Canyon during this time. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1.5 miles. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon and at Indian Garden or Bright Angel Campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and an electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING IN THE GRAND CANYON BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible below 4000 feet. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, including Phantom Ranch and the Colorado River. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103 possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon to start Labor Day Weekend, few storms possible in Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A picture perfect start to our weekend as we are seeing plenty of sunshine, but that has come with the price of a very hot afternoon as temperatures have reached the lower to middle 90′s in many locations. Shower and storm activity has been very limited with thanks to high pressure off to our north and east and that is keeping some slightly drier air in place.
Riverside County, CAKESQ

A hot Labor Day weekend

An above-average day in the desert, by 5°, as high temperatures climbed above 110°. If you're headed to the beach intending to cool off in the ocean, be aware that the surf will be elevated. A Beach Hazards Statement is in place for Sunday and Monday. More details for each county's beaches can be found here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy