Excessive Heat Warning issued August 28 at 5:11AM PDT until August 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Effective: 2021-09-06 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: This watch means it is possible that temperatures in the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon will rise to dangerous levels on these days. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation if you plan to be in the Grand Canyon during this time. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1.5 miles. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon and at Indian Garden or Bright Angel Campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and an electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING IN THE GRAND CANYON BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible below 4000 feet. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, including Phantom Ranch and the Colorado River. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.