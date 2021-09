More than half a million eels have passed from below Conowingo Dam to the Susquehanna River above it, resulting in important clean water benefits to the river and Chesapeake Bay, says the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. American eels are a host species for freshwater mussels, and mussels are hitching rides upstream on the eels that are navigating the eel ramp at the Conowingo Dam. Freshwater mussels filter and clean the water, and can help improve the overall health of the ecosystem.