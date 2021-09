If you’re in need of a knock-your-socks-off action flick, look no further. Spanning almost 30 years, these action films are the kind you can watch over and over again and not get tired of. Sometimes you want to watch a movie to just shut your brain off for two hours — but these are not those movies. While they all contain some of the greatest fighting scenes, car chases, one-liners, and characters, these movies are also there to make you think. This is why they are the best of the best.