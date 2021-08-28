Pitch Perfect: What about part four of the series?

There isn’t a Star Trek: Enterprise reboot in development. Star Trek: Enterprise was and has been one of the most underappreciated series in the Star Trek franchise. Though it ran for four seasons from 2001-2005, it wasn’t given much of a chance, and by the time season three ended, the network moved it to the dreaded Friday night slot. Since it ended, fans have wanted a movie or a continuation of the series, but if that couldn’t happen, would a reboot work? And if so, who would play the roles, replacing the actors who defined the characters we grew to love?