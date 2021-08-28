Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Pitch Perfect: What about part four of the series?

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe a cappella troupe “Barden Bellas” has already received three “Pitch Perfect” films. Will there also be a fourth part?. The comedy “Pitch Perfect” turned out to be a gold mine in 2012. The a cappella troupe “Barden Bellas”, in which the film includes actresses Anna Camp (37) alias Aubrey, Anna Kendrick (35) alias Beca, Brittany Snow (34) alias Chloe and Rebel Wilson (40) alias Fat Amy singen, have since donated two sequels, “Pitch Perfect 2” (2015) and “Pitch Perfect 3” (2017). Part three celebrates the free TV premiere on Sunday, August 23, 2020 on RTL (8:15 p.m., also via TVNow). Rumors of a fourth film in the series have been around for a long time.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Anna Camp
Person
Rebel Wilson
Person
Brittany Snow
Person
Ruby Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitch Perfect#Rtl#Tvnow#Australian#Instagram#Pitch Perfect 4#Calamity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Fantasy casting gone wrong for Star Trek: ENT reboot

There isn’t a Star Trek: Enterprise reboot in development. Star Trek: Enterprise was and has been one of the most underappreciated series in the Star Trek franchise. Though it ran for four seasons from 2001-2005, it wasn’t given much of a chance, and by the time season three ended, the network moved it to the dreaded Friday night slot. Since it ended, fans have wanted a movie or a continuation of the series, but if that couldn’t happen, would a reboot work? And if so, who would play the roles, replacing the actors who defined the characters we grew to love?
TV SeriesPopculture

Apple TV+ Ending 'Pitch Perfect' Star's Comedy Series in Season 3

Apple TV+'s dramedy Dickinson is coming to an end with the upcoming third season. Starring Pitch Perfect's Hailee Steinfeld in a modern and unconventional take on American poet Emily Dickinson's life, Dickinson has been one of the streaming service's most underrated shows. The trailer for the third and final season was released on Thursday, showing the start of the Civil War, and it will premiere on November 5.
TV Seriesthefocus.news

What is The Wheel of Time, Amazon’s grand fantasy series about?

Amazon has been dropping tiny teasers for its upcoming The Wheel of Time series for months. Thankfully, on Thursday, 2 September fans expectations were met, as Robert Jordan’s fantasy world was put on full display. What is The Wheel of Time about?. Amazon shines with fantastical series. Amazon has been...
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Penelope Cruz's glow is absolutely spell-binding in new picture

Penelope Cruz's timeless beauty is, at this point, a pretty well-known fact, something which has been celebrated in Hollywood and was an aspect that even enhanced her Oscar-winning role. The actress put that beauty on full display when she shared a new picture with her fans, and they all agreed.
RelationshipsZimbio

Celebrity Couples You Never Knew Existed

Not all Hollywood couples yearn for the limelight. And we're pretty sure none of them want to be harassed by paparazzi as they walk their children to school. But some celebrity couples go the extra mile to stay low-key. They don't canoodle on yachts or attend many red carpet events. They just want to be normal, like most of us, and hang out with their famous partners. These are the celebrity couples you didn't know were a thing...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Mayim Bialik Said She'll Quit Acting If This Happens

Mayim Bialik earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience and managed to get cast in more than one of television's most iconic series, so "The Big Bang Theory" star's accomplishments have basically been a combo of Amy Farrah Fowler's career and the dream life of her BFF Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Bialik's breakout role came in the '90s when she starred on the sitcom "Blossom." The titular teen's progressive thinking and quirky style (aren't those flower hats due for a comeback?) made her stand out at the time and cemented Bialik's status as a queen of the small screen.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy