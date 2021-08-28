Should you prune those roses? Here's some advice.

This question seems to come up a lot. The answer is, “Yes, you can; whether you should is up to you.”. The evidence is mixed about whether pruning tomatoes increases yield and whether it creates larger and better tomatoes. If your space is limited and you are growing indeterminate type tomatoes, you may decide to try tomato plant pruning to avoid overcrowding the plants. If you grow determinate types, you may be trying for larger and fewer tomatoes ripening at one time. You just need to make sure that you do it in a way that reduces the chances of disease but allows you to get the amount of fruit you want.