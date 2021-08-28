Cancel
Glens Falls, NY

Newly constructed houses you can buy in Glens Falls

Post-Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel Home now available in Moreau's fastest selling new home neighborhood! This spectacular model home has all the character and charm you would want in a new home. The kitchen has been upgraded with all the features & includes 36" uppers with crown molding, upgraded stainless steel appliances and island open to the Dining and Great Room area. This home also features a private Master Suite with elegant finishes, spacious secondary bedrooms, a study with custom built ins, and a beautiful trex deck off the Dining area. The Garden Level basement has rough in plumbing for a future bathroom which is great for finishing purposes!

