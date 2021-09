Marco Island Center for the Arts is looking for your creative and artistic mailboxes for the “2nd Annual Art is Everywhere Mailboxes of Marco” calendar project. Homeowners/mailbox owners on Marco Island can participate in this project by simply submitting a high resolution .jpeg of their mailbox and a completed waiver that can be found on the Marco Island Center for the Arts webpage under the About menu. Participants can submit the image and completed waiver via email to info@marcoislandart.org.