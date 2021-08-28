Cancel
Lake Oswego, OR

Music-inspired Lake Oswego resident publishes first book

By Clara Howell
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

The book was released Aug. 3 and includes short stories, poems, lyrics and visual art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmyXN_0bffZfuA00

Lake Oswego resident Stephen Cohen has dabbled in many different art forms — and he synthesizes all of them in his recently published book.

Cohen, who is also known by his performance name of 3 Hand Stephen, published "Baggy Red Pants and Other Stories" with Wake Robin Press on Aug. 3 —a 33-page book filled with short stories, poems, lyrics and visual art.

"I've been a musician and artist pretty much my whole life," Cohen said, adding that he's produced albums and has toured all over the United States and beyond. "I'm really happy with the book. I had a feeling about it. It was like when I made my first album. It was really exciting to see that first album."

Cohen, who plays guitar and does vocals, grew up in Rhode Island and received an art degree from the University of Oregon. He started by making jewelry out of old guitar strings when he lived in Eugene. He later advanced to creating musical instrument sculptures out of objects found around the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSyyE_0bffZfuA00

Throughout his book — which was largely completed during the pandemic — Cohen includes visuals of his sculptures like the piece that was superimposed on a footpath at Iron Mountain Park.

While the four short stories he published are fiction, he wrote them based on some of his life experiences. The first story, "A Hitchhiker's Tale" was derivative of his time hitchhiking across the U.S. after attending Brandeis University in Massachusetts for three years (prior to the University of Oregon).

"After many adventures along the way, including living in a treehouse in the mountains, living in geodesic domes and makeshift shacks in several communes, working as a movie extra in New Mexico, working with autistic children in Philadelphia, living and performing at coffee houses and restaurants in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico, and becoming a father to 2 sons, Stephen arrived in Eugene, Oregon and stayed there for 18 years," Cohen's website read.

Another story was based on his time working for TriMet on an accident appeals committee after he moved to the Portland area.

"That was a really interesting part of the job, so I have a story about that, about a case," he said.

Cohen said during his time as a musician he's also played at many music festivals, so his fourth story is called "Mars Music Festival."

"I imagined I was asked to play," he said. "It's in the future and I was asked to play at … the first music festival (on) Mars."

The title, "Baggy Red Pants," comes from a lyrical poem. And that poem is based on the time a movie producer saw Cohen walk out of a music store in red pants and asked if he would like to be an extra in the movie.

"Everything tells a story," Cohen said.

People can purchase Cohen's book at {obj:56324:Annie Bloom's Books}, through his publisher at Wake Robin Press, on his website, or at Barnes and Noble, {obj:56329:Powell's Books} and Amazon.

Cohen plans to have a virtual reading through Annie Bloom's Books Sept. 20 and people can register for the Zoom event.

Cohen describes his book as "ageless" and encourages folks to give it a read.

"Sometimes … younger people — and I was probably the same — you think that older people don't change but actually we change a lot," Cohen said. "We change all the time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbF2Y_0bffZfuA00

Posted by
Portland Tribune

LETTERS to the Editor

The Letters to the Editor is where BEE readers have the opportunity to share their opinions and observations. A few month ago, I became aware that a neighborhood property, 8405 S.E. 8th, has been purchased by developer Renaissance Homes. THE BEE did a story about this property a few months back. We have hung a banner, and are leaving messages to the tree and the developer. There were 3 tall fir trees on that property that have existed longer than any of us. One has already been chopped down, and another is slated to be removed soon. Our neighborhood hired an arborist who came and assessed the trees; they are healthy and strong and would most likely outlive us if it wasn't for Renaissance Homes and the inadequate rules of our city to protect the environment. The issue of this one tree in our neighborhood is hitting me strong. It is a symbol of the helplessness I feel watching Portland fall apart in three major areas:
Gresham, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Turtle hunt! Gresham scours city for famous amphibian

Decision spurred by concerns over invasive species, impact on local wildlifeGresham's favorite turtle has led to teeth-gnashing among the environmental community that even though the reptile is a fun sight to see while walking along the Springwater Corridor Trail, the invasive species could cause problems for local wildlife moving forward. Now the city of Gresham is mulling what to do with the "Main City Park Turtle." "The city has a responsibility to deal with invasive species, because the red-eared sliders could explode in population to the point where we wouldn't have the ability to control them," said Mike Wallace,...
EconomyPosted by
Portland Tribune

Sellwood Moreland Business Alliance hosts live, in-person meeting

The SMBA business association had been waiting for over a year to have another live, in-person meeting. For the first time, since the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic "“ and shortly before the alarming rise of its Delta Variant "“ members of the Sellwood Moreland Business Alliance (SMBA) met face-to-face, on Monday evening, July 19, at the pavilion outside the Sellwood Community House on S.E. Spokane Street.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Report: In-N-Out pays $3.3M for Bridgeport Village site

The retro fast food joint just officially bought the old Village Inn spot in Tualatin. In-N-Out Burger is getting closer to opening an its first Portland area outlet next to Bridgeport Village. The fast food joint with a fervent following just paid $3.3 million for the former Village Inn restaurant at 17070 S.W. 72nd Ave., Jonathan Bach reported Friday in the Portland Business Journal. The Village Inn restaurant closed in May 2020 after 43 years. The Times reported in July 2020 that the Bridgeport site was just one under consideration. "We are exploring some possible locations...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Where are Oregon's money makers?

Highest wage earners in Oregon live in the metro area; the lowest wage earners in eastern Oregon. According to data recently shared by the U.S. Census Bureau, Oregon's metro-area counties contain the state's top wage earners, while households in the southern and eastern sections of the state generate the least income.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up. As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that...
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland neighbor groups in limbo as Hardesty reworks bureau

Insurance contract and support services are flubbed by a city bureau that promised to serve Southwest Portland.Six months after the city of Portland promised to directly support Southwest neighborhoods with staff and resources, some say they've been left in limbo. Two new employees at the city's Office of Community & Civic Life — who were supposed to be hired by July to assist and provide administrative services to Southwest Portland neighborhood associations — have yet to materialize. Additionally, a city-funded insurance contract failed to provide full coverage for neighborhood associations and their boards of directors, leading some to delay...
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Indigenous say 'controlled burns' can tame Oregon wildfires

Controlled burns have proven effective in combating wildfires, both before the Oregon Trail and in modern times. For Indigenous tribes in the Pacific Northwest, fire has always been a part of the landscape. Klamath Tribal Council Chairman Don Gentry says his ancestors learned that low-intensity fires caused by lightning storms helped regenerate plant species and thin out excess growth in the forests. So tribes like the Klamath started to use fire as a tool to not only stimulate plant growth, but manage the forests by clearing out the excess flammable plants that make the forests prime for...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Portland Tribune

New 'Fetch' coffee house opens in Westmoreland

The name of the new coffee house on Bybee Boulevard reflects its owner's enthusiasm about dogs. Just a half block south of the former location of the late, lamented Schoendecken Coffee House, and a block west of Westmoreland's Starbuck's, a new coffee house opened on Friday, August 6, at 1540 S.E. Bybee Boulevard. Called "Fetch Coffee Roasters", the new business roasts and sells its own six blends of coffee, and serves drinks and pastries to patrons both indoors and out. The name "Fetch" has a dogly feel, so it is no surprise that the coffee house also regularly supports two organizations that help dogs in need. One of those will always be "Soi Dog Foundation" in Thailand, they say; and the other rotates through local Oregon institutions. Soi Dog Foundation has not only spayed and neutered hundreds of thousands of dogs, they were also instrumental in ending the dog meat trade in that country.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

In-N-Out Burger could slide into Bridgeport Village area

The retro fast food joint just officially bought the old Village Inn spot in Tualatin. In-N-Out Burger is getting closer to opening an its first Portland area outlet next to Bridgeport Village. The fast food joint with a fervent following just paid $3.3 million for the former Village Inn restaurant...
Washington StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Indigenous practice could be key to taming wildfires

Controlled burns have proven effective in combating wildfires, both before the Oregon Trail and in modern times. For Indigenous tribes in the Pacific Northwest, fire has always been a part of the landscape. Klamath Tribal Council Chairman Don Gentry says his ancestors learned that low-intensity fires caused by lightning storms helped regenerate plant species and thin out excess growth in the forests. So tribes like the Klamath started to use fire as a tool to not only stimulate plant growth, but manage the forests by clearing out the excess flammable plants that make the forests prime for...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Could In-N-Out come to Tanasbourne?

The burger chain is reportedly exploring locations in Tualatin and Beaverton, as well as Hillsboro. Iconic fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger looks like it may be coming to Washington County soon — but where?. Along with two other locations in Portland's Westside suburbs, the California-based company is reportedly eyeing a location...

