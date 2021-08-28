Bucs varsity golf tops Fulton at Oswego Country Club

OSWEGO — It has been a busy first week of the season for 14-year head coach Dan Rose and his 12-man Oswego varsity golf team. With team try-outs and Battle Island Golf Club in Fulton on Monday and Tuesday and then competitive qualifying rounds at Oswego Country Club on Wednesday and Thursday, Friday’s match against the Red Raiders seemed like a bit of a respite for the six starters, especially considering the cooler temperatures that worked their way in over the course.