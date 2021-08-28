Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Bucs varsity golf tops Fulton at Oswego Country Club

oswegocountynewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — It has been a busy first week of the season for 14-year head coach Dan Rose and his 12-man Oswego varsity golf team. With team try-outs and Battle Island Golf Club in Fulton on Monday and Tuesday and then competitive qualifying rounds at Oswego Country Club on Wednesday and Thursday, Friday’s match against the Red Raiders seemed like a bit of a respite for the six starters, especially considering the cooler temperatures that worked their way in over the course.

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Sports
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Voss
Person
Jack O'leary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Course#Bucs#Battle Island Golf Club#The Red Raiders#Drumlins Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy