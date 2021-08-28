Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

By Anthony Di Pizio
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Small businesses are very sensitive to the state of the economy. They're closely tied to local communities, and therefore don't have the level of reach, scale, or access to capital that large corporations do. So when the economy falters, they're often the first to suffer. Conversely, when times are good, we tend to see a boom in new businesses opening.

While it's not always possible to buy stakes in smaller businesses, there are large-cap companies whose success is directly tied to the general health of these ventures. For example, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) provide software to small and mid-sized enterprises to make accounting and back-office operations more manageable.

Both just reported strong fiscal full-year earnings results, which suggests small businesses are thriving in the current economic environment.

Online accounting is accelerating at Intuit

Having a full-time bookkeeper isn't cost-effective for most small businesses. Intuit owns Quickbooks, an affordable bookkeeping program that helps keep millions of business owners out of the accountant's office and focused on what they do best. The software can automate transaction reconciliation, generate invoices, and manage cash flow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nj8Pf_0bffZV1m00
Image source: Getty Images

Intuit also has a booming consumer business thanks to its TurboTax software, which helps individuals and families process their tax returns. Additionally, it opened a whole new revenue stream through its acquisition of Credit Karma, which provides consumers with free credit reports in exchange for their data.

But it's the small business and self-employed segment that generates the most revenue, and it's also growing the fastest.

The company had $1.38 billion in other revenue, including $865 million from Credit Karma.

Notably, revenue growth in the Quickbooks online accounting sub-segment outpaced overall growth. This part of the enterprise includes the bookkeeping products most popular with small businesses, so its top-line gains could mean more people have taken the plunge into proprietorship in the last 12 months -- a sign of stronger confidence in the economy.

Intuit delivered $9.74 per share in non-GAAP earnings for its 2021 fiscal year, which ended July 31, representing 23.9% growth compared to fiscal 2020. For Intuit, the non-GAAP result is a more useful measure than the GAAP figure because the company had substantial one-time costs. Using non-GAAP results allows the company to exclude those non-recurring expenses, which in this case offers a clearer picture of its overall performance.

With a share price of $552 as of Thursday's close, the stock was trading at 56 times fiscal 2021 earnings. That looks expensive compared to the broader Nasdaq 100, which trades at an average P/E ratio of 35. However, there might not be a better way to play the small business comeback. If you're optimistic about the economy over the long term, Intuit is a great bet.

Bill.com offered explosive guidance

Bill.com is the ultimate payment management platform for businesses, and it's hosted in the cloud, so its clients can take action from anywhere, on multiple devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnKib_0bffZV1m00
Image source: Getty Images

Businesses send and receive numerous invoices, and those occasionally get missed, lost, or routed to the wrong destinations. Bill.com's digital inbox routes all a company's invoices into one place, and gets them paid with a single click. Plus, it integrates with bookkeeping software to automatically log the transactions.

Bill.com targets small to mid-sized businesses both directly and through its partnerships with 85 of America's top 100 accounting firms and six of the 10 largest U.S. financial institutions. That strategy paid off in a big way in its fiscal 2021, with powerful growth in revenue and in payment volume on its platform.

Metric

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

Growth

Payment Volume

$25 billion

$42 billion

64%

Revenue

$158 million

$238 million

51%

Customers

98,000

121,000

24%

But for its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended June 30, revenue growth was even stronger, suggesting there's an acceleration occurring as the broader economy heats up.

However, investors should be most excited about the company's fiscal 2022 guidance. Bill.com estimates it will generate up to $480 million in revenue, which would represent more than 100% growth.

The company isn't profitable yet, but analysts expect it will come close to breaking even in fiscal 2022. On a price-to-sales basis, the stock looks expensive, trading at a multiple of 76 -- but it looks a bit more reasonable at 38 times fiscal 2022's revenue estimates. And with high gross margins, the stock might look like an even better buy for long-term investors on a P/E basis once profits do arrive.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Credit Reports#Intuit#Intu#Quickbooks#Credit Karma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

Sales growth alone doesn't give investors the full story behind these companies. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. Historically low lending rates, an ongoing quantitative easing program designed to weigh down long-term bond yields, and a free-spending Congress have all helped to make cheap capital widely abundant for businesses. This is helping to fuel acquisitions, hiring, and (most importantly) innovation.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Down More Than 60%, This Stock Could Be a Steal

Longtime Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall compared some of their portfolios' most beaten-down stocks on an episode of The Rank, recorded on Aug. 23. The worst performer in both of their portfolios was Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), and in this clip, you'll hear why both feel like the company is an excellent opportunity right now.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Unstoppable Stocks Just Got a Shot in the Arm

The need for booster shots will soon lead to even more revenue growth for vaccine makers. Regulators could give full approval to vaccinations for adolescents soon, which would juice sales volume further. The pandemic is going to keep going for awhile longer, so we'll need quite a few more vaccine...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

One of these Buffett stocks is a drugmaker that offers an attractive dividend, appealing valuation, and solid growth prospects. Another is an internet giant that's increasing its capital investments -- a positive sign in the past. The third is Buffett's favorite stock outside Berkshire Hathaway itself and continues to have...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Energy Stocks to Trade

It’s September and traditionally a month when bears take to the field on Wall Street. Unless they don’t suit up in 2021. No guarantees, right? Today, lets hedge those odds with two buys and a short from price charts of diversified energy stocks ready for bulls and bears alike. “Can...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Ambarella Stock Just Rocketed 24%

HD video semiconductor-maker Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was off to the races in Wednesday trading, with shares rocketing by 24.2% through 12:55 p.m. EDT after management reported a big earnings beat for its fiscal second quarter -- and forecasting that it would deliver another beat in Q3. Prior to the report, analysts...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

This Analyst Stock Indicator Is At Its Most Bearish Level Since 2007

September has historically been the worst month for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), but Bank of America analyst Savita Subramanian said Wednesday his Sell Side Indicator is suggesting the market may soon face something a bit more bearish than typical seasonal weakness. Contrarian Indicator: The SSI tracks the...
StocksInvestorPlace

8 Tech Stocks to Buy Offering Solid Dividends

Tech income is a relatively new concept when it comes to big tech and investing in tech stocks more broadly. There are some companies here with long pedigrees that have been delivering dividends for decades. But the tech boom in the past three decades has given us a number of more mature tech firms with big market caps that are past their massive “Big Bang” expansion.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Will Also Love

Both of these stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. Although the highest yield on this list is only 2.4%, these payouts have the potential to become a lot higher in the future. These companies are well-positioned to take advantage of some attractive growth opportunities in their...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks To Buy After BBIG Stock Breakout? 4 To Watch Now

Are These Penny Stocks Worth It With High Short Small-Caps in Focus. In the past few weeks, high-short penny stocks have been the focus of many investors. To understand why we have to take a look at what occurred earlier this year. When a group of Reddit traders on the subreddit, r/WallStreetBets got together to beat out a massive institutional short position on GME stock, shares subsequently skyrocketed.
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

Applied Materials' equipment is helping chip fabs increase the complexity of their manufacturing capabilities. Arista Networks is helping build a faster internet that can handle increasingly complex services. Nvidia is now one of the world's largest semiconductor companies, and it's not losing much steam. A new tech hardware upgrade cycle...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Peloton Stock After Earnings?

Investors are concerned about lower growth, as well as the recent decision to lower prices on its Bike. Peloton reduces to maximize the lifetime value of each customer through higher-margin subscriptions. Ultimately, Peloton is building a competitive advantage by lowering prices for its products. Share prices of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Cloud Stock: Domo vs. Datadog

Domo and Datadog are both silo-busting software companies. Both stocks have outperformed the broader market over the past 12 months. One of these stocks is getting too expensive -- but the other one still seems reasonably valued relative to its growth. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) might not be familiar...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in endpoint security. Snowflake helps clients manage and make sense of big data. Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. That means something coming from one of the greatest physicists of all time, and he's absolutely right. As an investor, I know that few things are more satisfying than watching a stock multiply in value.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy That Raised Guidance Recently

All three companies raising guidance demonstrates that they are handling cost pressures well. Aerospace, air-conditioning, and electrification are excellent long-term investment trends. Valuations look attractive relative to their growth prospects. Aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), and electrical products company nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Great Stocks Under $10 You Can Buy Right Now

Thanks to the SPAC boom, many $10 and under stocks have come onto the market. Some are trading for significantly less than they were just a few months ago. Here are five that could potentially be home runs for patient investors. In most stock market environments, it can be a...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

A management presentation of the company’s future prospects impressed a key analyst. Pixelworks has now gained 120% in 2021, including a 106% surge in August alone. Shares of video technology expert Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) soared on Tuesday thanks to a bullish analyst report. The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher.
StocksMoney Morning

Lucid Stock Prediction 2025: 936% Revenue Growth

Most EV companies post bold numbers to increase investor and consumer interest. Many of them might even refer to themselves as "Tesla Killers" with nothing to back it up. But Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) seems different. This company is the product of a SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE: CCIV), one of the most talked-about to date, billed as the largest SPAC deal ever for an electric vehicle stock, at $12 billion.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Oxford Industries Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 71.2% year-on-year and 8.8% from Q2 FY19, to $328.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $307.76 million. Net sales from Tommy Bahama increased 119.1% Y/Y, Lilly Pulitzer rose 18.1%, and Southern Tide gained 65.9%. Full price direct to consumer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy