The Umbrella Academy Cast Video Celebrates Season 3 Filming Wrap
Only hours after Justin H. Min dropped a tantalizing "Hotel Oblivion" tease, the countdown clock on filming the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy reached zero in a very big way. Yup, that's right! The third season of the streamer's adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's comic book series has put the finish on filming (so more intel during Netflix's Tudum global fan event, right?), with David Castañeda's IG Stories post probably best representing the overall vibe of the cast:bleedingcool.com
