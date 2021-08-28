Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Umbrella Academy Cast Video Celebrates Season 3 Filming Wrap

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly hours after Justin H. Min dropped a tantalizing "Hotel Oblivion" tease, the countdown clock on filming the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy reached zero in a very big way. Yup, that's right! The third season of the streamer's adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's comic book series has put the finish on filming (so more intel during Netflix's Tudum global fan event, right?), with David Castañeda's IG Stories post probably best representing the overall vibe of the cast:

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hopper
Person
Steve Blackman
Person
Aidan Gallagher
Person
Justin H. Min
Person
Justin Cornwell
Person
Britne Oldford
Person
Colm Feore
Person
Jack Ruby
Person
Genesis Rodriguez
Person
Justin Paul
Person
David Castañeda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig Stories#Instagram#The Sparrow Academy#Javascript#The Handler#Ucp#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Umbrella Academy: Castañeda's John Cena Joke Went Over Our Heads

Okay, so we're taking a break from obsessing about when the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy will wrap filming with a little fun, courtesy of David Castañeda (Diego / The Kraken / Number Two) and Justin H. Min (Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six). Castañeda shared a video via Instagram Stories of him coming out to meet Min to the tune of The Suicide Squad star John Cena's WWE entrance theme ("You can't see me!"). First, we're almost ashamed to admit how long it took for us to get the joke (no, we're not spoiling it). Second, Min's reaction has us feeling like he wasn't looking to be seen, either.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 21 August 21: The Umbrella Academy Nears Wrap

Well, I'm not paralyzed, but I seem to be struck by you. I want to make you move because you're standing still. If your body matches what your eyes can do. You'll probably move right through me on my way to… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Finger Eleven (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Let's see what our Saturday newbies look like: Yellowstone returns for Season 4, Netflix's Bob Ross doc creeps us out, Mike Richards out as Jeopardy! host after ADL calls for investigation, WWE for sale, Dave Bautista takes on anti-maskers, and Elliot Page posts about The Umbrella Academy Season 3 filming. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Umbrella Academy: Steve Blackman Thanks "Best Crew in Television"

Two days ago, the countdown clock on filming the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy reached zero, meaning that filming on the streaming service's adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's comic book series had officially wrapped. Now as we await more intel during Netflix's upcoming Tudum global fan event next month, we had the cast check in to let fans know that there's some good stuff on the way (and once again, how viewers aren't ready for what's to come). But the thanks and well-wishes didn't stop there, with EP, showrunner & now director Steve Blackman chiming in earlier today with another message that's been a long time coming.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: Discovery Officially Wraps Filming on Season 4

A little more than a month ago, Sonequa Martin-Green offered an update on how things were going with Paramount+'s upcoming fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery, saying that they were getting closer to the finish line aka wrapping filming. On Monday, executive producer & writer (including "That Hope Is You, Part 2" and "Far From Home") Michelle Paradise made it official. Yup, that right- with the series set to return for its fourth run sometime before the end of the year, Paradise has taken to social media to let the fans know that filming has finally crossed that finish line.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Elliot Page Offers Umbrella Academy Season 3 Update As Co-Star David Castañeda Lands New TV Show

Depending on how you look at it, it's either been just over twelve months or more than 50 years since The Umbrella Academy's core squad tried to reverse JFK's assassination in Season 2. Given all things COVID-related, the long wait for Season 3 was somewhat expected, but news about the upcoming season has been sporadic at best. Thankfully, star Elliot Page dropped a pretty major update that could indicate when we might see new episodes. And it looks like co-star David Castañeda has signed on for a new streaming TV show, so what does that mean?
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The Dungeons and Dragons movie has wrapped filming

It looks like the new Dungeons and Dragons movie just rolled a crit on its filming check. Co-director John Francis Daley (Game Night) took to social media to announce that the upcoming fantasy movie has officially wrapped production. The director tweeted the update last Friday, writing, “Wrapped D&D today! Still...
TV Serieshypable.com

Peacock sets cast for ‘Vampire Academy’ series adaptation

The Vampire Academy series adaptation over at Peacock has officially set its cast. Get ready to set off to St. Vladimir’s Academy. Coming up next on Peacock, the streamer is gearing up to turn author Richelle Mead’s best selling books into a television series and now, fans can finally sink their teeth into who’s been cast on the show.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Manifest: Jeff Rake Updates Season 4: Cast, Filming, Ep Release & More

Okay, so now what? Well, if you're Manifest creator Jeff Rake, you're taking a hot second to breathe & celebrate before starting work on the 20-episode fourth season of (now) Netflix's mystery-drama. After a whole bunch of tense weeks and an amazing #SaveManifest campaign, the streaming service came to the series rescue. And while it might not be the six seasons he originally envisioned, Rake wants Manifest fans to know that will give him the time he needs to finish the show's journey. Speaking with EW, the show's creator offered some early updates on production as well as some personal insight into how he felt hearing the good news- here are some highlights.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

When will the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy return?

The big question of the hour is when will The Umbrella Academy Season 3 return premiere? Lucky for fans, there is plenty of good news revolving around this Netflix series!. The third season of The Umbrella Academy has finished filming, which means its premiere should not be that far away. Throughout 2021 there have been several updates about the series from cast members that will return and some new additions.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Vampire Academy’ Series Cast and Character Descriptions

Peacock’s series adaptation of Richelle Mead’s bestselling Vampire Academy series has cast the key roles, with Mortal Kombat‘s Sisi Stringer on board to play vampire-human hybrid Rose Hathaway and Sex Education‘s Kieron Moore starring as Dimitri Belikov. The just-announced cast also includes J. August Richards, Daniela Nieves, Andre Dae Kim, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner.
TV SeriesIGN

The Last of Us Series Pilot Wraps Up Filming

HBO’s The Last of Us live-action series had begun filming last month. The series had hired Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov to direct the pilot episode, who has revealed that the episode has wrapped up filming. Balagov has posted a picture from the set of The Last of Us on his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy