BCTV Daily Dispatch 28 August 21: The Umbrella Academy Wraps It Up

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook in my eyes, what do you see? The cult of personality. I know your anger, I know your dreams. I've been everything you want to be. I'm the cult of personality. Like Mussolini and Kennedy. I'm the cult of personality. The… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Living Colour (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- including a double dose of The Umbrella Academy anticipation. The line-up of newbies for Saturday include Dave Chappelle looking back on past Saturday Night Live hosting gigs, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol gets a better trailer, Stargirl ups two for Season 3, LaKeith Stanfield joins The Changeling, a question about Adam Cole's future, and FOX & USA Network not WWE fans. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

