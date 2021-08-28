BCTV Daily Dispatch 28 August 21: The Umbrella Academy Wraps It Up

She calls me from the cold. Just when I was low. Feeling short of stable. All that she intends. And all she keeps inside. Isn't on the label. She says she's ashamed. Can she take me for a while? Can I be a friend? We'll forget the past. Or maybe I'm not able. And I break at the bend. We're here and now. Will we ever be again? 'Cause I have found. All that shimmers in this world is sure to fade… away… again… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Fuel "Shimmer" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. This week's Wednesday newbies include a Pokemon question, Heels star Stephen Amell owns up to airline incident, The Masked Singer offers more Season 6 intel, Joel McHale talks DC's Stargirl and Community, a Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair shoot question, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time offers preview images. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.