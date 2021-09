Q: I've enjoyed my catbirds all summer long and am going to miss their gurgles and burbles when they're gone. Where do they spend the winter?. A: If you spend time in Florida in the winter, you'll likely spot a catbird in the same kind of tangled vegetation they enjoy in our area in the summer. Wintering catbirds are also found all along the Gulf Coast, in Central America, in Cuba and the Caribbean and up the Eastern seaboard. I agree with you, it's nice to have catbirds raising their family in the backyard.