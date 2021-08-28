Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Picture this: family affairs

By Richard R. Barron
The Ada News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to everyone in the community who asked about my wife Abby, who has been hospitalized for a couple of weeks. Interestingly enough, many people assumed that Abby had COVID-19, a testament to how deeply and pervasively the pandemic has influenced our thoughts. Abby did not have COVID, and that...

www.theadanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Affairs#Covid#Mercy Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipsredtri.com

The Perfect Picture Book About Friends Who Are Family

Whether you’re cuddling up on the couch for a mid-afternoon story or winding down at bedtime, a great book brings families together for quality time and important conversations. A must-have for your kiddo’s bookshelf is Stick and Stone: Best Friends Forever, a new adventure for beloved BFFs Stick and Stone.
Family Relationshipscentralrecorder.com

My Sister Wants Our Mother Dead For Inheritance and Lesson Learnt!

So my sister could contest the will that she believed our mother would leave behind, she wished for our mother’s death. This was a valuable lesson for her. My father was a prominent stockbroker and he died in September 2013. He had been suffering from a terminal illness. As a stockbroker, he received a great salary, so he tried to care for us while he lived.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)
Worldwashingtoninformer.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A Royal Affair

It was very interesting to read about the “royal” wedding in Nigeria in your Africa Now column. I’ve seen no coverage of this couple Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Nasir Bayero in the mainstream media, but that’s exactly what the Black Press is for. Thanks for keeping us informed about people of the diaspora!
CharitiesFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Doyon, TCC boost health care scholarships

Tanana Chiefs Conference is donating funds to Doyon to help scholarships for students interested in health care. TCC donated $100,000 to Doyon Foundation’s Health Scholarship Fund. “We at TCC value and understand the importance of investing in our future generations,” TCC Chief and Chairman PJ Simon said in a news...
Public HealthMonterey County Herald

Get the vaccine! This is COVID-19

Imagine you wake up one day, with a runny nose and fever. You go another day or two and continue to feel worse. You go and get tested and lo and behold, you test positive for COVID-19. Health care providers give you an inhaler and some steroids, send you home and tell you to isolate.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
Maryland StateTODAY.com

'Like any other brothers:' Meet Maryland's beautiful biracial twins

Jennifer Milner estimates that more than 20 doctors and nurses visited the delivery room after she welcomed her twin boys, Jakob and Joshua, in March 2020. There was no medical emergency — they simply wanted to admire the babies. Jakob was born with blond hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion, like his dad, while Joshua came out with brown hair, brown eyes and brown skin, like his mom.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Public Healthlc.org

Health Care Workers Stand Their Ground

Liberty Counsel has received thousands upon thousands of requests from health care workers requesting help with their religious exemption requests who have been told if they don’t receive the COVID shot, they will be taken off their rotation, work schedule or be fired. Sometimes health care workers are not even...
Educationcentralrecorder.com

School Children will be able to receive their vaccines from next week

Plans to vaccinate schoolchildren across the country against Covid-19 are expected to get the go-ahead this month even though the Government’s scientific advisers have not recommended a mass rollout. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, (JCVI), stated the following: “margin of benefit is considered too small” It is important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy