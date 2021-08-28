The Cast and Crew Introduce Alan Moore's The Show at Premiere (VIDEO)

There's a line two-thirds into The Show, the first movie by Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins, that may be the most important. Nicky Matchbright, both the Devil and an old music-hall comedian played by Robert Goodman, tells the hitman/detective Fletcher Dennis played by Tom Burke "pay attention to the background, it's just foreground trying to hide." And that is so much The Show right there. The film will deserve repeat viewings, there are some aspects that only make sense if you read newspaper headlines on hoardings, adverts in the newsagent window, or pieces of graffiti around Northhampton. An entire world of businesses and brands, websites, and musical tastes have been created from whole cloth to stitch this place together.