Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Cast and Crew Introduce Alan Moore's The Show at Premiere (VIDEO)

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Moore wasn't present at the UK premiere of his movie The Show in London's Leicester Square yesterday afternoon. But the cast and crew of The Show were, including Mitch Jenkins, Khandie Khisses, Darrell D'Silva, Siobhan Hewlett, Robert Goodman, Bradley John, and Coleen Goudie. And before The Show filmed, they took to the stage, and talked about the film as well as what everyone else is up to since it was filmed two years ago. With the news that Alan Moore has written the first episode of a planned The Show TV series as part of a five-season plan.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Moore
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Peter O'toole
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Neil Gaiman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Tv#Horse#The Medusa Deluxe#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Maid’ Premiere Date & First Look: Margaret Qualley Portrays a Mother’s Love & Resilience (VIDEO)

According to aspiring writer Alex (Margaret Qualley), she’s working on “a story about a woman. She lives in a big, beautiful house, the kind of house that’s on the cover of magazines. She’s a personal trainer and a financial adviser. She’s been to the Louvre more than once. She spends entire Saturdays getting hot stone massages and reading her first-edition books. No long lines to stand in, no time cards to punch. She has the luxury of time. She wakes up every morning to a view of the ocean, like it exists just for her. She has time to bake seven pies from scratch if she wants to.”
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Clip featuring Alan Moore from Fantasy Feature Film “The Show” In Theaters Tonight

A new fantasy mystery feature from the extraordinary mind of legendary graphic novel writer Alan Moore and directed by Mitch Jenkins (Show Pieces, Prisoners of Paradise), The Show will open in movie theaters nationwide for one night only on August 26, 2021. Following the feature presentation, fans will be treated to an exclusive interview with writer Alan Moore and director Mitch Jenkins. Tickets are available now at www.FathomEvents.com and through participating cinemas’ box offices. For the most updated list of exhibiting movie theaters, visit the Fathom Events website. (Participating theaters are subject to change).
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Re-Introducing ‘The Other Two’: Your New Favorite Show (Again)

Two-and-a-half years after Season 1 ended, The Other Two finally returns with new episodes. And the most important thing on our minds is whether or not the gayest show on TV is able to squeeze in a Matt Damon “f-slur” joke before Season 2 premieres on HBO Max August 26th. Alas, no, but taking on that kind of celebrity culture absurdity is one of the reasons fans fell hard for the series when it first aired on Comedy Central. Co-created by Saturday Night Live writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the premise of Season 1 is misleadingly simple: Two adult siblings...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Show Review: Alan Moore's First Film Far Funnier Than You Expect

There's a line two-thirds into The Show, the first movie by Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins, that may be the most important. Nicky Matchbright, both the Devil and an old music-hall comedian played by Robert Goodman, tells the hitman/detective Fletcher Dennis played by Tom Burke "pay attention to the background, it's just foreground trying to hide." And that is so much The Show right there. The film will deserve repeat viewings, there are some aspects that only make sense if you read newspaper headlines on hoardings, adverts in the newsagent window, or pieces of graffiti around Northhampton. An entire world of businesses and brands, websites, and musical tastes have been created from whole cloth to stitch this place together.
MoviesEmpire

Full Trailer For Trippy Alan Moore-Penned Noir Thriller The Show

We've been monitoring the progress of the Alan Moore/Mitch Jenkins brain-bender The Show for nearly a year now. And, as it finally secures a release date, the full trailer for the trippy film has arrived. In case you need a refresher, here's the synopsis of the film: Fletcher Dennis (Tom...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Apple TV+ Announces Premiere, Releases Trailer For ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ (VIDEO)

Jon Stewart is heading to Apple TV+ for a brand new current affairs series, which is set to debut globally on Thursday, September 30. The Problem With Jon Stewart is a multiple-season, single-issue series that will take a deep dive into various topics that are currently part of the national conversation. Stewart will discuss the issue with those impacted by it — as well as those who have a hand in creating the problem. The aim will be to talk through tangible steps that could lead to a solution.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dark Winds’: Rainn Wilson Joins AMC Series From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford

The Office alum Rainn Wilson is set as a lead opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in Dark Winds, AMC’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series. It hails from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. Noah Emmerich and Jessica Matten also star. Created and executive produced by Roland, Dark Winds, which has a six-episode order, is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers, Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Chee (Gordon), in the 1970s Southwest as their search for clues in a grisly double-murder case forces them to...
Moviesfilm-book.com

AMERICAN NIGHT (2021) Movie Trailer: Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Emile Hirsch star in Alessio Della Valle’s Neo-noir Thriller

Alessio Della Valle‘s American Night (2021) movie trailer has been released by Saban Films. The American Night stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Emile Hirsch, Paz Vega, Michael Madsen, Jeremy Piven, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Andy Warhol, Fortunato Cerlino, Manal El-Feitury, Anastacia, and Marco Leonardi. Crew. Alessio Della Valle wrote the screenplay for...
MoviesIGN

Mad Max: Furiosa - Anya Taylor-Joy Got the Lead Role Based on Edgar Wright's Next Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy's role in Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho played a big part in her being cast as Furiosa in George Miller's upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel. In an interview with Empire for a special "Celebration of Edgar Wright" issue, George Miller revealed fellow filmmaker Edgar Wright screened him an early cut of Last Night in Soho, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Sandy, a dazzling wannabe singer. Impressed by her acting talents, Miller quickly realized she could play a younger version of Charlize Theron's Furiosa.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Anya Taylor-Joy got Mad Max role by nailing this movie speech

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to take on the title role for Furiosa, a spin-off from science-fiction movie Mad Max: Fury Road. Director George Miller recently talked how he discovered her, and what the audition was like. To see what she’s made of, Miller assigned her a classic monologue. Needless to...
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Guillermo del Toro's Netflix horror anthology series unveils a new title and cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Crispin Glover, Peter Weller and Tim Blake Nelson

Ordered in May 2018 as 10 After Midnight, the Oscar-winning filmmaker's horror anthology series will be retitled Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities. Netflix also announced that a cast will include F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Essie Davis, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, Luke Roberts, Sebastian Roché, Glynn Turman, and Peter Weller. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.
TV ShowsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Producer reviews concert scenes in movies and TV shows (video)

Live music producer Ola Melzig reviews live music and concert scenes from movies and television including ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,’ ‘Camp Rock 2,’ ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Pitch Perfect 3,’ ‘Spice World,’ ‘Josie and the Pussycats,’ ‘Rock Star,’ ‘Almost Famous,’ ‘This Is Spinal Tap,’ ‘Nashville’ and ‘Glee.’
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s Kate Review: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Kicks A Whole Lot Of Ass In A Mostly Generic Killer Thriller

The lure of the assassin protagonist isn’t exactly complicated. “Hired killer” is a kind of job that feels like it exists on the fringes of reality while still being very real, and it comes pre-packaged with deep conflicts of both the internal and external variety. It’s often exotic work, taking characters off to far-flung places, and only deals in extreme stakes and consequences. It’s fish-in-a-barrel storytelling – which is why it is material that regularly generates exceedingly generic results.
TV SeriesCadillac News

‘Insecure’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date as HBO Unveils Trailer (VIDEO)

Issa is getting reflective in a first look at the fifth and final season of Insecure, which is set to air on HBO this fall. Slated to kick off on Sunday, October 24, Insecure‘s fifth season will feature 10 all-new episodes that will air on a weekly basis and stream on HBO Max. Created and written by star Issa Rae, the series originally debuted in 2016 and follows Rae’s aptly named Issa Dee.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a star-studded horror series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a horror anthology series to Netflix, appropriately titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix's announcement describes the series as a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror," and also details the cast and directors of the individual episodes. Here's who is involved in each installment, picked by del Toro himself:

Comments / 0

Community Policy