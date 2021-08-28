The Cast and Crew Introduce Alan Moore's The Show at Premiere (VIDEO)
Alan Moore wasn't present at the UK premiere of his movie The Show in London's Leicester Square yesterday afternoon. But the cast and crew of The Show were, including Mitch Jenkins, Khandie Khisses, Darrell D'Silva, Siobhan Hewlett, Robert Goodman, Bradley John, and Coleen Goudie. And before The Show filmed, they took to the stage, and talked about the film as well as what everyone else is up to since it was filmed two years ago. With the news that Alan Moore has written the first episode of a planned The Show TV series as part of a five-season plan.bleedingcool.com
