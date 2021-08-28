Review: Remus Repeal Reserve Series V Bourbon
MGP is once again getting ahead of the flood of fall bourbon releases with their crown jewel in the Remus line, Repeal Reserve. For those new to this one, it’s an annual limited edition that commemorates the repeal of Prohibition in 1933. This year marks the fifth release, and as always, it’s a blend of well-aged MGP stock. Some of the oldest yet, in fact. Repeal Reserve IV, the best release I’ve personally encountered in the lineup, was a comparatively simple mix of two different high-rye bourbons distilled in 2008. This year’s is considerably more complicated with five different bourbons in the blend (the most yet by my count). To be specific, Repeal Reserve V is a mix of 9% 2005 bourbon (21% rye), 5% 2005 bourbon (36% rye), 19% 2006 bourbon (21% rye), 13% 2008 bourbon (21% rye), and 54% 2008 bourbon (36% rye). I think that math checks out. Was all that extra blending worth it? Let’s see for ourselves.www.drinkhacker.com
