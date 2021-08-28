Cancel
Gardening

Should you prune those roses? Here's some advice.

Las Cruces Sun-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time of year, we receive many questions about whether it's safe to prune landscape plants. I found this column written by former NMSU Extension Horticulture Specialist Curtis Smith in August 2007 by searching the NMSU Southwest Yard & Garden archives at https://aces.nmsu.edu/ces/yard/search.html. For more details, try searching "pruning roses." And to access a column from last August addressing the same question for trees, search "prune landscape trees now." For hands-on learning, reach out to a local rose society or garden club to see what activities they may have planned in a rose garden near you. — Marisa Thompson.

