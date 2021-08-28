Cancel
NFL

How many games will the Eagles win in Nick Sirianni’s first season? | Game-by-game predictions

NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
After the Eagles boarded their bus and headed back to Philadelphia, the team will turn their focus away from Friday’s 31-31 tie against the Jets to beginning the regular season, the first with Nick Sirianni as head coach. The Eagles will have to face tough opponents early in the season,...

