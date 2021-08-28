Colts 27, Lions 17: What we saw (including Sam Ehlinger knee injury)
INDIANAPOLIS – Observations from the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday night at Ford Field. Perfection: The Colts wrapped up their first unbeaten preseason since 1994 (4-0) by scoring the final 18 points. They trailed 17-9 with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but rallied behind No. 4 quarterback Brett Hundley, who saw his first action of the preseason, rookie running back Deon Jackson and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.www.wane.com
