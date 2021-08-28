Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields Will Benefit Most From OU's Safety Depth

By Ryan Chapman
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 7 days ago

For the last two years, a pair of guys were sure to get a lion’s share of the snaps for the Oklahoma defense.

Alex Grinch ushered in the era of the Speed D, preaching effort, turnovers and rotation, yet Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell seemed to play all game as OU’s safeties on the back end.

Wether a product of their standout play, a lack of depth behind them, or a combination of the two, Fields and Turner-Yell continually led the defense in snaps.

But despite the wealth of experience, Turner-Yell he’s not satisfied with his level of play so far and that he wants to continue to push to improve.

“You can never overcome the game of football,” Turner-Yell said during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “So for me, with training camp and things like that, it’s just being able to commit to my technique, trying to get coaching points. Because once you’re in the program for so long, you kind of start to hear the same coaching points over and over and over. So, just trying to hear something new, even if I heard it, I still write it down and take notes because I could’ve missed it in the past.

“It could’ve been something that could’ve benefited me. So with this being my last year, I don’t want to miss anything like that so I’m just taking in all the little things and going from there.”

It’s been a different offseason for Fields as well. Missing spring practice with an injury, the veteran leader had to watch from the sidelines as the team battled to improve. Now back in the fold, Turner-Yell said his partner on the back end of the defense has done a great job of getting back up to speed.

“He handled it very well,” Turner-Yell said. “He’s one of the leaders of the defense. So with him not being able to go out and compete with us in the spring, he always kept guys uplifted and in high spirits.

“When a young guy comes off the field, if he notices that they made a mistake or anything like that, he corrects them and just kind of helps them out from that standpoint. Pat is a guy that’s always going to lead us in the right direction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8LxU_0bffVGtH00
Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields combining to make a tackle for the Oklahoma Sooners  Ty Russell / OU Athletics

While Fields and Turner-Yell have done an admirable job of holding the safety positions down for the past two years, they’ll both have some depth to lean on in 2021.

The addition of Key Lawrence from Tennessee by way of the transfer portal brought another talented defensive back into the fold, and by all accounts, Lawrence has done a phenomenal job of acclimating to the OU defense.

True freshman Jordan Mukes and redshirt freshman Bryson Washington also bring great length and speed to the table, and Grinch said he’s pleased about the safety depth is coming along.

“We do feel better,” Grinch said at a press conference earlier in August. “Our depth in the past has almost been, at times, manufactured as opposed to completely warranted – if that makes sense – where you’ve got to make sure that guys aren’t playing every single snap of football.

“We’ve always said that we want to play the best five guys in the secondary and then put the next five guys behind them with the idea of playing a minimum of ten guys back there throughout the course of a game.”

The addition of the depth will allow Turner-Yell and Fields to catch a breather here and there, allowing them to continue to play at a high level through all four quarters. And while no player ever wants to come off the field, Turner-Yell said he’s excited about what the added depth can do for his game.

“I feel like it can help me a lot,” Turner-Yell said. “You always want guys on the field, you know, that are fresh cause they could possibly play faster and things like that.”

Oklahoma’s defense is bought in to the depth, and what it can do for the product as a whole. And finally, the safeties can benefit from the depth too.

“Everyone can stay fresh and everyone can go out there and play to the best of their abilities and make the plays they have to make,” Turner-Yell said.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
719
Followers
840
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ou#Zoom#Turner Yell And Fields#Fan Nation#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ohio State Still Awaiting Ruling on Palaie Gaoteote's NCAA Eligibility with Just Three Days to Go Until First Game

Even though Ohio State begins its season in just three days, Palaie Gaoteote still doesn’t know whether he’ll be eligible to play for the Buckeyes this year. Ryan Day said Monday that Gaoteote is still waiting for an answer from the NCAA on his appeal for eligibility, though he still expressed optimism – as he did two weeks earlier – that Gaoteote will ultimately receive a waiver and be eligible to play for Ohio State this fall.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Spun

Look: Video Of Sideline Reporter Eating A Banana Going Viral

Earlier this offseason, Will Levis made the decision to transfer from Penn State after failing to unseat Sean Clifford as starting quarterback. The former Penn State backup quarterback decided to make the move to the SEC, transferring to Kentucky. After making the move to Kentucky, one of his videos on social media went viral.
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.
Oregon Statechatsports.com

Oregon football has most important QB battle in Pac-12 for 2021

Oregon quarterbacks Robby Ashford, left, Anthony Brown and Ty Thompson workout with the Ducks during Fall Camp. Eug 081021 Uo Football 03. There’s no position group in the Pac-12 that will be focused on more in the coming weeks than Oregon football’s quarterback room. There’s also no position battle in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy