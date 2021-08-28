Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Why America is obsessed with the 'Jeopardy!' fiasco

kq2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: Opinion by Bill Carter for CNN Business Perspectives. A substantial slice of the nation's attention has been diverted (riveted, really) to the drama in the offices — and on the stage — of the game show "Jeopardy!" America's obsession with the game show and its fall from grace...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Art Fleming
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#Americans#The Big Board#Opera#Ringer#Anti Semitic#Nbc#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
TV & VideosComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
TV ShowsPopculture

'Jeopardy!': New Host Frontrunner Revealed After Mike Richards Ousting

Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, who was thought to be in the running to replace Alex Trebek in the first place, is reportedly now in the lead to replace Mike Richards. Sony Pictures Television was forced to restart its host search last week after Richards, the show's executive producer, bowed out of hosting because his offensive podcast comments were unearthed by a journalist for The Ringer. Jennings served as Jeopardy! guest host in January and February, and is by far the show's most famous contestant.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Speaks Out, ‘Disappointed’ About ‘Process’ of How New Hosts Selected

Now a consulting producer on “Jeopardy!,” Ken Jennings was the first host to take over the show following the death of Alex Trebek. Mike Richards, an executive producer and controversial selectee for the permanent hosting job, stepped into the role after Jennings. But little did the public know then, Richards was apparently insistent that he replace the most winningest contestant of all time. It’s all part of what Jennings sees as a disappointing process for determining who the next host(s) of “Jeopardy!” would be.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Sony reportedly expected to name Ken Jennings Jeopardy! host before his controversy over offensive old tweets

The Wall Street Journal reports that Sony TV executives last year saw Jennings as the "ideal successor" to Alex Trebek. "While Mr. Jennings didn’t have much experience hosting, the executives at Sony and producers at Jeopardy! were confident that he would grow into the role," report The Journal's Joe Flint and Khadeeja Safdar. "He was a fan favorite and already a familiar face to the Jeopardy! machine from working as a consultant on the show since 2020. Then came the old tweets." The old tweets -- including "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair" mocking the disabled -- gave Sony executives "pause," even though Jennings apologized. The Journal also reports focus groups "didn't react well to Mr. Jennings afterward."
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Who did Alex Trebek want to host 'Jeopardy!' after him?

The late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek had some specific suggestions about who could replace him on the popular game show. In an old interview making the rounds again this week, Trebek, who died in November from pancreatic cancer, named two people he thought could one day fill his shoes as host: CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates and NHL sportscaster Alex Faust.
TV & Videossumnernewscow.com

Sunday blog II: Why Jeopardy! needs Levar Burton from a longtime fan?

Commentary by Devin McCue, Sumner Newscow — There’s been a power vacuum since November 2020. No, I’m not talking about a vacuum in Washington, DC, I’m talking about Los Angeles on the set of one of the most important shows in American history: Jeopardy! Well, at least it’s important to me and thousands of others around the world.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Mike Richards fiasco was an indictment of the Jeopardy! hiring process and a betrayal of the show's fact-based reputation

The bombshell report by The Ringer's Claire McNear that led to Richards' exit as host was an indictment of the "process that had elevated Richards above so many other potential new hosts," says Megan Garber. "That system took the thing that makes Jeopardy!, for so many people, so important and beloved—its abiding conviction that facts are sacred—and betrayed it. The procedure had the sheen of studiousness to it. Sony, in its public messaging on the matter, made great fanfare of the idea that it would be using research and analytics in its effort to find (Alex) Trebek’s successor. Part of that process was the one that has played out over the past several months. For stretches that have typically lasted two weeks, people from varied areas of the media, sports and journalism and sitcoms, have served as guest hosts—among them LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers, Robin Roberts, Savannah Guthrie, and Mayim Bialik. (Bialik was ultimately named as a host for Jeopardy’s prime-time tournaments, special episodes that will include a college tournament set to air next year, along with other spin-offs.) The generous view of that approach was that it made for an exceptionally public audition—an illusion of transparency for a show premised on the notion that facts belong to everyone. And the guest-hosted episodes were often delightful: Many of the hosts seemed not just happy, but giddy, to be there. They talked about what the show had meant to them, as viewers and fans. But the transparency, it seems, went only so far. The less obvious element of the guest-host process, as The Ringer’s Claire McNear reported this week, was that Richards, as Jeopardy!’s executive producer, was in a position to influence it—even as he had officially recused himself from it once he, too, was under consideration to replace Trebek. Again and again, in McNear’s reporting, the system that was presented as an embodiment of Jeopardy!’s values—facts, fairness, a meritocracy in miniature—is revealed to be the opposite...And so Jeopardy!, which will interrupt its own proceedings to correct a fact, failed to do basic research about the most elemental question before it. When it came to Richards, reporters did the work Sony itself should have done. The remaining second-string host, Bialik, has supported COVID-19 vaccines but also has a well-known history of vaccine skepticism. On the show, she will arbitrate scientific facts while having publicly doubted the workings of science. For another series, those disconnects might read as errors in casting. For Jeopardy!, they read as betrayals of confidence."
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Why the Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ Matters

The focus on the sudden stepping down of newly selected Jeopardy! host Mike Richards over insensitive and out-of-touch sexist comments misses the deeper reason the show’s search for a new host has become such a dramatic public debacle. The way the show’s producers handled the transition from the Golden Age of Trebek is just as insensitive and out-of-touch as Richards’ smarmy comments. Even though producers recently announced the delightful Mayim Bialik — an acclaimed actor and Ph.D. in neuroscience — as the temporary host, their tone-deaf misstep suggests the problem may not be just a bad branch, but a rotten root. Since...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why LeVar Burton Missing Out On Jeopardy Host Job Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

The long search for a permanent Jeopardy host following the death of Alex Trebek took some ups and downs with the guest hosts over the past year, and Reading Rainbow and Star Trek vet LeVar Burton was a clear favorite among fans for the job. In fact, there were fans pulling for him to become host before he even made his debut as a guest, and hopes were high that he would get the permanent position behind the podium. Unfortunately for those fans, that hasn't happened, but there may be a silver lining to Burton getting such a strong push for a prominent job.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

‘I’m Struggling To Keep Watching.’ Former Jeopardy! Champ Arthur Chu Discusses Why The Show Is Failing

It’s no secret that there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Jeopardy! as of late. The show has struggled to find a new host after the death of Alex Trebek and it seems that each choice has been mired in controversy. As Mike Richard steps away from the show entirely and several celebrities from Ru Paul to YouTuber Mat Pat are vying for the position, a former Jeopardy! star talked about why focusing on the host at all is the wrong way to go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy