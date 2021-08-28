Cancel
Mega Health Camp organised by Rotary International

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Rotary International District 3012 in association with PCTI, the socially cognizant organisation, and many healthcare organizations including BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital, Sharp Sights Eye Hospitals, Indian Dental Association and many more, had undertaken a major initiative of organizing Mega Health Check-Up Camp with the noble purpose of creating awareness among the masses for preventive healthcare, being the need of the hour.

