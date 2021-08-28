Cancel
Business

Silicon Valley's biggest fraud is on trial

By Kia Kokalitcheva
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
Jury selection begins Tuesday in the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos. Why it matters: The case will draw a bright line between “fake it ’til you make it” and outright fraud. Flashback: Theranos billed its tech as the holy grail of blood...

