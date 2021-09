In the United States’ first and only UNESCO City of Design, Detroit Month of Design will take over the city next week with an exciting lineup of events to celebrate the creative spirit of Detroit. Presented by Design Core Detroit, the show will include talks, tours, exhibitions, workshops, installations and other immersive experiences that you can participate in every day in September. We’re excited to be a media partner of this unique show once again, and even more excited to announce that Design Milk will be sponsoring the Diversity in Detroit event which will explore the issues around the lack of diversity in the design industry and what we can do to remedy them. Be sure to register for the event here.