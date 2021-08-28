Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

‘Just money.’ Lexington Catholic caps last-minute drive with long field goal to win.

By Jared Peck
Lexington Herald-Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever so nervous, never in such a big spot, but ever so clutch, Max DeGraff, Lexington Catholic’s junior kicker/punter/wide receiver/defensive back (football player) boomed a 47-yard field goal, a line drive from the left hash mark, to rescue the host Knights from the brink of defeat as the clock ran out in their 38-36 win over Pulaski County at the Traditional Bank Bluegrass Bowl.

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Education
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
Lexington, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Knights#Maroons#The Golden Eagles#Covington Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

‘This isn’t the same Kentucky.’ Wan’Dale Robinson delivers the goods in homecoming.

If Wan’Dale Robinson weren’t already satisfied with his decision to leave Lincoln, Neb., for Lexington before Saturday, he certainly had to be after it. Robinson reeled in just five catches in his UK debut, but he turned them into a career-high 125 yards in Kentucky’s 45-10 season-opening win over Louisiana Monroe. Two of those grabs ended in touchdowns, equaling his season total from a year ago at Nebraska. He never even had to line up once in the backfield, a task asked frequently of him when he was playing for the Cornhuskers.
High SchoolPosted by
On3.com

Johnson Central vs. Lexington Catholic: Kroger KSR Game of the Week Preview

KSR will head down Clays Mills Road Friday for a matchup of ranked teams between the Lexington Catholic Knights and the Johnson Central Golden Eagles. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. at Lexington Catholic. The contest is the second of two games that combined make up the Traditional Bank Bluegrass Bowl. Henry Clay will take on Fern Creek at 6:00 p.m. in the opener. Johnson Central traveled to Henry Clay last week and left with a 60-21 victory. Fern Creek blew out J-Town 52-0 last Friday night.
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

How Kentucky and Louisiana Monroe match up — with a game prediction

How the Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) and Louisiana Monroe Warhawks (0-0) match up at each position — with a game prediction:. ▪ Will Levis is slated to make his third college start, but first at Kentucky, after transferring from Penn State. In his two-year Nittany Lions career, the 6-foot-3, 232-pound product of Madison, Conn., completed 61 of 102 passes for 644 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Used primarily as a situational runner at Penn State, Levis rushed for 476 yards and three TDs.
Salado, TXsaladovillagevoice.com

Zebras deny last minute TD pass for win over Salado

With 35 seconds left on the clock, Grandview’s Nash Caudle tomahawked the ball out of Salado’s Seth Reavis hands as he was making his way across the goal line to break up what would have lifted Salado over the #4 Zebras, forcing a third down and 18. Haire had just...
Bridger, MTCarbon County News

Last minute field goal secures Bridger Scout’s win

The Bridger Scouts engineered a dramatic come back in the final quarter against Meeteetse last week with a field goal to make it 34-32.The Scouts went into the final quarter trailing 26-22 when their opponents made things worse with a 17-yard touchdown to make it 32-22. The subsequent missed kick may have spurred on the Scouts who responded with a Baylor Pospisil touchdown from a 17 yard throw by Chance Goltz and a successful follow up kick to make it 32-30.With light at the end of the tunnel the Scouts threw everything they had coming up with a Lucius Payovich field goal from 29 yards to seal the victory. Bridger had found the whole game tough, going into half time 20-8 down. Rod Zentner had given his team hope with a 5-yard catch from Goltz and Payovich with the extra point kick.Meeteetse didn’t let up though extending their lead to 26-8 before Goltz threw another inch perfect 29 yard pass to Payovich to make it 26-14 and then Zach Althoff securing further points to make it 26-22.In offense Goltz completed 10 passes for 241 yards for 3 touchdowns.In Receiving Zentner made 3 catchesfor 87 yards, one touchdown, Payovich 1 for 29 and 1 touchdown, Baylor Pospisil 2 for 29 and one touchdown.In Rushing Zentner was 9 for 36 yards, Althoff 6 for 10, and Goltz 9 for 104 yards.In Kick Returns Cooper Frank was 1 for 1 and Zentner 3 for 58.InDenfence, Zentner made 9 tackles, Althoff 1 tackles, Goltz 8 and 3 sacks, Pospisil 5 and 2 sacks. Frank made 5 tackles, Payovich 7, Jake Buessing 8.“It was a great game back and forth. Bridger pulled ahead with a little over one minute left in the game on a 29 yard field goal from senior kicker Lucius Payovich,” said Coach Jim Goltz. “Scouts were led offensively by senior quarterback Chance Goltz. Zach Althoff led the defense with 11 total tackles.”The Scouts will host the Richey/Lambert Fusion on Friday, Sept. 3.
SoccerLaGrange Daily News

Callaway kicker, Eubanks, was prepared, ready for game-winning field goal

With the game on the line Friday night in a hard-fought game against Opelika, Callaway found itself tied with only seconds to play. Many high school teams in that situation would need to throw a last second Hail Mary in hopes of avoiding overtime, or to call a trick play full of laterals and hope something broke right.
Lexington, KYCommonwealth Journal

Lexington Catholic downs Maroons on 47-yard FG

LEXINGTON - After a midweek game cancellation with Wayne County High School, a new game pick-up with Lexington Catholic, and a 45-minute weather delay, the Pulaski County High School football team finally got to play a game late Friday evening in the nightcap of the Lexington Catholic Bluegrass Bowl. However,...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Central Catholic sets high goals in 2021

With a host of returning starters on offense, including three committed to FBS programs, Central Catholic has set lofty goals in 2021. “Everyone has the same answer — state,” said Ben Rios, the Buttons’ senior two-way all-state starting lineman. “Of any year I had at Central Catholic, this is by far the best chance. The goal for us is to work together and play hard.”
Manheim, PALancaster Online

Matt O’Gorman’s late field goal boosts Manheim Township to season-opening football win over CD East

Twenty-four hours after their season-opening victory was supposed to kick off, the Manheim Township players finally got to rush off the field to ring their victory bell. After having their nonleague game postponed because of lightning and slugging it out back and forth with Central Dauphin East for three-and-a-half quarters, Manheim Township’s special teams came to the rescue.
College SportsLexington Herald-Leader

Ex-Cat Terry Wilson matches career touchdown mark in debut for New Mexico

New Mexico-Houston Baptist wasn’t the most exciting college football game on a relatively packed Thursday night schedule, but it did have a big Kentucky connection. Former UK quarterback Terry Wilson was named the starter for New Mexico early in fall camp, and on Thursday delivered the goods: Wilson finished 21 of 27 for 179 yards and three touchdown passes in the Lobos’ 27-17 season-opening win over the Huskies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy