Despite the potential for threatening weather, hundreds of people turned out along the tracks in north Salina to catch a glimpse of Union Pacific's Big Boy this evening. The world's largest steam locomotive rolled into Salina a tad bit late, just as the darkening clouds began to sprinkle. That, however, did not dissuade young and old who were gathered along the tracks for as far as the eye could see. They had come from all over the area and they were determined to see No. 4014.