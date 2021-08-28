Ocala man dies in Florida Turnpike crash after striking and killing tow truck operator

An Ocala man died Friday night in a crash on the Florida Turnpike after his pickup struck and killed a tow truck operator working on the side of the road. The 51-year-old Ocala man had been traveling at 10 p.m. on the turnpike near Mile Marker 281 in Lake County when his vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a tow truck from The Car Store, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.