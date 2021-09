Domination after capitulation. England men, you’ve done it again. Two weeks after shooting themselves in the foot on the final day at Lord’s, all the guns were facing the right way across three-and-a-bit days at Headingley as India were blasted out of town by an innings and 76 runs. The series is squared at 1-1 and fascinatingly poised.It was all over before lunch on day four, a result in the offing just after lunch on day one when India were ransacked for 78 in their first innings. The post-match presentations were done before the players would have returned for the...