Hurricane Ida bringing heavy rain, gusty winds to Alabama

By Adrian Castellano
wvtm13.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ida is a Hurricane and is in the Gulf of Mexico. Central Alabama could see impacts starting late Sunday. Get the latest forecast in the video above. Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the coast of Louisiana. Hurricane-force winds are expected Sunday in portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Louisiana coast, including metropolitan New Orleans, with potentially catastrophic wind damage possible where the core of Ida moves onshore. Actions to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the warning area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Hurricane Warning#Extreme Weather#Tropics#Wvtm 13 News
