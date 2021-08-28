Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers: broadcast info, announcers, streaming, radio, television
The Buffalo Bills (2-0) conclude the 2021 NFL preseason hosting the Green Bay Packers (0-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Week 3 contest. For the first time since signing his contract extension, All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen will be under center for the Bills, as earlier in the week head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Allen and a majority of the starters will get playing time in the regular-season tune up.www.buffalorumblings.com
