Nebraska, Illinois both good? In the same year?

[NOTE: Some of you have expressed interest in occasional pieces that have a historical focus. I really enjoy such things as well. My first thought—and what I’ll probably go with, loosely, going forward—is to focus on entertaining, if overlooked, past matchups involving teams playing each other that week. However, this is Week 0 and Illinois and Nebraska don’t really have any entertaining matchups from years past (I want to focus on games more than 10 years old.) So...this week will be a little different. If you have thoughts/suggestions/requests, feel free to throw them out in the comments.]