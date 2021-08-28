College football Week 0: Can you trust inconsistent Nebraska QB?

Nebraska (-7, O/U 55) at Illinois. Brett Bielema returns to the Big Ten as head coach in Champaign, Ill. Bielema, of course, used a run-heavy style to win three Big Ten titles at Wisconsin, and you can expect that theme to carry over. The running game will be the strength of Illinois, and Nebraska will have to slow down a solid 1-2 attack of Chase Brown and Mike Epstein. The Cornhuskers will counter with an offense led by junior QB Adrian Martinez, who is plenty capable, but has also been inconsistent. Martinez is the difference in this game (for better or worse). If he protects the ball, Nebraska could roll. If he throws picks, the outcome could be all too familiar.