Nebraska vs. Illinois odds, line, spread: 2021 college football picks, predictions from model on 56-37 roll

It's a battle of struggling programs looking for a spark when the Illinois Fighting Illini host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the college football and Big Ten opener Saturday. Nebraska's Scott Frost is on the hot seat after a 3-5 season that put the Cornhuskers fifth in the West Division, while Bret Bielema takes over an Illini team that went 2-6 and finished seventh under Lovie Smith. Illinois knocked off heavily favored Nebraska 41-23 in Lincoln last season, but the Huskers still come in as the road favorite. The game was scheduled to be played in Dublin, Ireland, but had to move to Champaign's Memorial Stadium because of COVID protocols.