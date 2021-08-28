Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Nebraska vs. Illinois odds, line, spread: 2021 college football picks, predictions from model on 56-37 roll

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a battle of struggling programs looking for a spark when the Illinois Fighting Illini host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the college football and Big Ten opener Saturday. Nebraska's Scott Frost is on the hot seat after a 3-5 season that put the Cornhuskers fifth in the West Division, while Bret Bielema takes over an Illini team that went 2-6 and finished seventh under Lovie Smith. Illinois knocked off heavily favored Nebraska 41-23 in Lincoln last season, but the Huskers still come in as the road favorite. The game was scheduled to be played in Dublin, Ireland, but had to move to Champaign's Memorial Stadium because of COVID protocols.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Peters
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#Huskers#Covid#Caesars Sportsbook#Fbs#Sportsline#Cornhuskers 7 Nebraska#Cornhuskers 280#Ats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
Missouri Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Game Preview: Cowboys Open Season with Transfer-Loaded Missouri State

STILLWATER — The Cowboys will kick off their 2021 campaign in just over 24 hours. Oklahoma State starts its season against Missouri State on Saturday night in Stillwater. Here is some last-minute information on the matchup. Viewing Info. Time: 6 p.m. Saturday. Location: Boone Pickens Stadium. TV: ESPN+ (Courtney Lyle,...
Georgia StateCBS Sports

Georgia vs. Clemson score, takeaways: No. 5 Bulldogs smother No. 3 Tigers, D.J. Uiagalelei for massive win

No result in college football during Week 1 left a bigger impression than No. 5 Georgia taking down No. 3 Clemson 10-3 in Charlotte on Saturday night. The Bulldogs were a short underdog, so the win won't get categorized as a major upset as much as the kind of victory that sends a message to the the SEC and rest of the country as to where this team, with its "unfinished business," stands among the top five.
Oregon StateNew Jersey Herald

Oregon State at Purdue odds, expert picks and prediction

The Oregon State Beavers and Purdue Boilermakers meet Saturday in their season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Oregon State at Purdue odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ohio State Still Awaiting Ruling on Palaie Gaoteote's NCAA Eligibility with Just Three Days to Go Until First Game

Even though Ohio State begins its season in just three days, Palaie Gaoteote still doesn’t know whether he’ll be eligible to play for the Buckeyes this year. Ryan Day said Monday that Gaoteote is still waiting for an answer from the NCAA on his appeal for eligibility, though he still expressed optimism – as he did two weeks earlier – that Gaoteote will ultimately receive a waiver and be eligible to play for Ohio State this fall.
Fort Worth, TXfrogsowar.com

How to Watch: TCU Football vs Duquesne

TCU HORNED FROGS | 2021 Record: 0-0 (Big 12: 0-0) | Rankings: AP: RV; Coaches: RV. DUQUESNE DUKES | 2021 Record: 0-0 (NEC: 0-0) | Rankings: RV (Stats Perform FCS poll) Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Series Record: First Meeting. Last Meeting: N/A. TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers vs. Cardinals odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, August 25 predictions from proven computer model

The Detroit Tigers go for the two-game series sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals when they meet in an interleague matchup on Wednesday afternoon. The Cardinals (63-61), third in the National League Central, have lost three of four. The Tigers (61-66), third in the American League Central, have won three of four, including a series win over the Toronto Blue Jays this past weekend. The Tigers have won four straight games over the Cardinals.
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Alabama

2021 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC Atlanta, Ga. Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) #14/#16 MIAMI HURRICANES (0-0, 0-0 ACC) HEAD COACH: Manny Diaz (Florida State, 1995) | CAREER: 14-10 (third season) | AT MIAMI: 14-10 (third) #1/#1 ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE (0-0, 0-0 SEC) HEAD COACH: Nick...
Ohio Statethedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football vs. Ohio State: The Elite, The Meh, and The Ugly

Well, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are 0-1 to start the season, which is not entirely unexpected given that their season-opening opponent was the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, a team with national championship aspirations. I hate losing, but as far as season-opening losses go, I’m not too worked up about this one. There was a lot that I liked, a lot that I didn’t like, and one particular injury that might actually break my heart if the worst is to be believed.
Cincinnati, OHthedailyhoosier.com

IU football announces sellout for Cincinnati game | Martinsville announces game day traffic plans

Indiana had a historic season in 2020, and they did it without fans in the stands. The combination of a much improved IU football program and pent-up demand for attending games has led to the first sellout at Memorial Stadium in over four years. IU Athletics announced on Friday the Sept. 18 home game against No. 8 Cincinnati is sold out. The current capacity of the 61 year-old stadium is 52,656. Just over 30,000 fans attended the last time IU hosted Cincinnati in 2000.
College Sportsnittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Announces 2021 Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

With college football season officially opening this weekend, Penn State men’s basketball is in the headlines as the 2021 non-conference schedule is released. In Micah Shrewsberry’s first season, the Nittany Lions will play 11 non-conference games, with seven at them being played at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State’s season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy