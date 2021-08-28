Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Roku Stock: Headed to $500?

By John Ballard
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Key Points

  • Roku delivered 80% growth in revenue through the first half of 2021 as advertisers follow viewers over to streaming platforms.
  • Investors should track the company's growing content and advertising capabilities.
  • An estimated $24 billion market for connected-TV advertising means Roku is likely to grow into a much larger business.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock has been up and down this year. After soaring 148% in 2020, shares are currently up just 6% year to date, lagging the performance of the S&P 500. Valuation concerns seem to be weighing on the shares more than anything, because the business has had a great year.

Revenue grew 79% in the first quarter before accelerating slightly to 81% in the second quarter. Specifically, growth in average revenue per user (ARPU), a key monetization metric, is starting to come alive, accelerating from 20% growth in the third quarter of 2020 to 46% in the most recent period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cI6xm_0bffRLA400
Image source: Getty Images.

These impressive numbers show advertisers are starting to follow audiences over to streaming platforms, and Wall Street analysts are very bullish on the company's prospects. The average price target on the stock is currently $502 per share, representing about 40% upside from the current quote.

Here's why Roku is well positioned to see continued growth in advertising spending on its platform, which could be the catalyst that sends the stock toward those lofty price targets.

How Roku built an advertising magnet

Roku has made a couple of key moves over the last few years. The first came in late 2019 with the acquisition of Dataxu, a demand-side platform (DSP) that allows marketers to plan and buy video ad campaigns. In the second quarter of 2020, Roku integrated Dataxu's assets to form the OneView ad platform, which provides advertisers with data and tools to manage their ads across over-the-top (OTT) services, desktop, and mobile.

ARPU growth has accelerated in each quarter since Roku formed OneView. Smaller advertisers in particular are starting to invest in digital streaming platforms for the first time, which has contributed to Roku's recent growth.

While the second half of 2021 will present tougher year-over-year comparisons, it's apparent advertisers are starting to find real value in the company's content distribution, particularly through The Roku Channel, which has been growing faster than the rest of the platform.

Earlier this year, Roku acquired the global streaming rights to content from the now defunct Quibi. In March, it also acquired the popular home improvement program This Old House. This led to a record number of unique accounts watching The Roku Channel in the second quarter with streaming hours more than doubling year over year.

It's the combination of advertising capabilities, particularly in offering marketers high returns on their ad spending, combined with the compelling content offered through The Roku Channel that positions the company for more growth.

The recent round of ad buying from advertisers reveals Roku could see this part of its business explode over the next few years.

Connected-TV advertising is a massive opportunity

During the second-quarter earnings call, management reported it completed deals with all seven major agency holding companies. This is what's known as the upfront season when advertisers have a chance to sign deals at a discount ahead of the new season of content releases.

Roku said it closed these deals much earlier than it has in the past, and the spending commitments doubled year over year. Roku's senior vice president Scott Rosenberg said this is an "indication that streaming has arrived as a first-class citizen in the way brands think about allocating their annual budgets."

Connected-TV ad spending is estimated to grow from $6.4 billion in 2019 to $24.8 billion by 2024, according to eMarketer. Roku's platform revenue over the last four quarters is small by comparison at $1.7 billion.

The stars are aligning. Management said over 42% of the advertisers that bought ad time on Roku's platform were first-time upfront buyers, a sign the tsunami shift of advertising to digital platforms is accelerating. These advertisers are feeling urgency to follow viewers over to digital services, given the recent plunge in TV ratings for the 18 to 49-year-old demographic.

Despite the growth in the streaming market, advertising is still well behind the shift in viewers, who are increasingly moving over to digital services. Consider that 39% of TV viewing among the key demographic of 18 to 49-year-olds has already moved over to streaming, but the proportion of ad budgets moving to digital platforms is considerably less than that.

The investment case for Roku has centered around the expectation it will soak up the advertising that will inevitably shift over to digital platforms. Roku's latest earnings report shows that shift is well underway.

Given the powerful tailwind behind Roku's business, analysts are probably right. This is likely to be a $500 streaming stock within a few years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Advertising#Digital Advertising#Advertising Revenue#First Class Citizen#Roku Stock#Arpu#Dsp#Oneview#Ott#The Roku Channel#Quibi#This Old House#Emarketer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

Stock market returns have come steady and strong this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 index rising by roughly 21%. That's much better than the roughly 14% the index has returned on average over the past 10 years, and there are still a few months of trading activity left. But...
StocksZacks.com

5 Tech Stocks Leading the Latest Nasdaq ETF Rally

The Nasdaq Composite Index has been hitting a series of record highs lately and notched its eighth gain in the past 10 sessions. Most of the rally was powered by renewed buying in the high-growth tech giants as tapering fears ease as well as optimism over a sustained economic recovery. In fact, the tech-heavy index topped 15,000 for the first time last month (read: Nasdaq Tops 15K for First Time: 5 Best Stocks in the ETF).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stock IIPR Popped 14% in August

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stock jumped 14.4% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 index returned 3% last month. This robust performance by shares of the cannabis-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) can be attributed to the company's release of strong second-quarter results and continued investor enthusiasm about its long-term growth prospects.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

Just because a stock is cheap doesn't mean its growth story doesn't remain intact. Look for tech companies that retain valuable levers they can still pull to expand their horizons. Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top TSX Tech Stocks to Buy in September 2021

Technology stocks are the foundation of the future economy. Most investors know this. However, picking the right tech stocks to build the foundation of one’s portfolio — that’s a more difficult task. As digitization and various secular catalysts take over, investors need to focus on the big picture with their...
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

Applied Materials' equipment is helping chip fabs increase the complexity of their manufacturing capabilities. Arista Networks is helping build a faster internet that can handle increasingly complex services. Nvidia is now one of the world's largest semiconductor companies, and it's not losing much steam. A new tech hardware upgrade cycle...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Companies that are highly profitable and provide essential services are ideal characteristics to look for in a long-term investment. E-commerce and digital services are two areas that are ripe to deliver above-average returns to investors. When choosing stocks to buy and hold for the long term, investors can stack the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Jumped 15% in August

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock popped 14.8% in August, significantly outpacing the S&P 500's 3% return, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This robust performance can be attributed to the graphics chip specialist's release of strong second-quarter results and continued investor enthusiasm about its long-term growth potential. Nvidia stock is...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Synopsys Stock Gained 15% in August

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shareholders beat a rallying market last month. The stock rose 15% in August compared to 3% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The semiconductor tech giant reported strong earnings and issued a bullish outlook for both 2021 and over the long term.
ElectronicsCNET

The Roku Express 4K Plus is on sale for $29 (save $11)

Call this one a "permadeal." While it originally debuted at $40, the Roku Express 4K Plus is back at $29. And it seems to float at $29 to $30 nearly all the time. That's about the same price as its stepdown model, the non-4K Roku Express. The Roku Express 4K...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Roku's Stock Needs To See A Bounce Here At Support

Roku shares look to be forming into a bullish continuation pattern. The stock was down 1% at $343.38 at time of publication. The stock looks to be attempting to bounce off support in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The $480 price level has held as resistance multiple...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stocks Gainers for Friday: MongoDB, Broadcom, DocuSign

U.S. stocks turned lower Friday as investors reacted to data showing a sharp decline in August hiring that could define the pace of Federal Reserve tapering over the coming months. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:. 1. MongoDB | Increase 24%. Shares of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Doximity Stock Soared 49% in August

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shareholders trounced a rallying market last month. The stock rose 48% in August compared to 3% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rally was sparked by a blockbuster earnings report from the healthcare tech platform. So what. Doximity said...
StocksBusiness Insider

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Five Below Stock Is Dropping This Week

The stock of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is losing ground to a rising market this week. The stock had dropped 10% by 2 p.m. EDT Friday, compared to 0.2% boost in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drop was sparked by a poorly received...

Comments / 0

Community Policy