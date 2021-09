It’s hard to believe that such talented people leave us too soon, and Chadwick Boseman is one of them. Celebrities honored Chadwick Boseman on social media this past Saturday as the world marked the one-year anniversary of his death. Boseman was best known for his role in the block buster movie Black Panther. He was also awesome playing the roles of Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before he was the beloved Black Panther. Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and kept his condition private, only a very small handful of people knew, those closest to him. He continued to work, and he supported cancer charities until his death in 2020 from the colon cancer.