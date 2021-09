In an effort to help curb a growing drug abuse problem in California, State Senator Scott Weiner (D-11th senate district) has proposed a bill that would incentivize addicts to stop taking drugs. He joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to provide some details about the bill and the basis for the program to deliver small financial incentives to drug abusers. "The federal V.A. has been using this for veterans for more than a decade and has had huge success," he explained, pointing to implementing the program with other strategies. "The San Francisco AIDS Foundation has been using it with success. So, it's a tested and studied approach. It works, and we should expand it."