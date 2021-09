Labor Day Weekend is often considered the unofficial start to fall and with the overnight lows dipping into the 60s it actually feels like fall. With these temperatures, you might be thinking about football and we've got you covered with the big game this week here on WJCL as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Clemson Tigers, and the weather will be perfect for it with highs in low 80s at kickoff and low 70s by the 4th quarter.