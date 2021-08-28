Paulie Rojas: One Craigslist Ad Away From Becoming a Public Speaking Coach
Paulie Rojas is the CEO of Don Quixote Enterprises and a professional Public Speaking Coach. She uses her background in public speaking, performing, and coaching to advise CEOs and high-level executives in the US and abroad. She works extensively with leaders in advertising, digital, real estate, tech, and more as well as the Manhattan and Brooklyn chapters of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO)goodmenproject.com
Comments / 0