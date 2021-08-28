Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Edmunds The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Edmunds County in north central South Dakota Southwestern Brown County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 724 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pembrook Colony, or near Ipswich, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cravens Corner around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mina, Mina Lake Rec Area and Richmond Lake Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH