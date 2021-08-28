Cancel
Brown County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 06:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for northeastern South Dakota.

