Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians odds, picks and prediction

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox COVID-related issues continue to grow. The team announced on Friday that outfielder Jarren Duran has been added to the team’s COVID Related Injured List. The Sox called up catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester to take his spot on the roster. Duran joins Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Martín Pérez, Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor, Hirokazu Sawamura, Yairo Muñoz, and Xander Bogaerts on the list. The #RedSox today placed OF Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 Related Injured list. To fill Duran’s spot on the active roster, the club recalled C Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 3, 2021 Duran was originally in Friday’s lineup against the Cleveland Indians but was pulled prior to the announcement. According to NESN’s Tom Caron, Duran is not been feeling well but is still awaiting results on his COVID test. Jarren Duran is not feeling well. He will not be with team today. Tested, awaiting results. #RedSox — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) September 3, 2021 Boston entered Friday still holding the second wild card spot in the American League.