On a hot tennis court one afternoon in Houston, former magazine editor Francine Ballard found herself the center of her friends’ attention, though not for her racket skills. In her hand was a Lucite cube containing a QR code, which itself contained an original work of digital art that corresponded to a gold ring of Ballard’s design. “They thought it was crazy, but they loved it,” Ballard says. “After COVID, and as I get older, my purchasing decisions have become more value-based. I could actually melt this ring down, and the gold would be worth something. I could also sell the digital art.”