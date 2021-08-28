Red Sox Beat Cleveland 4-3 Despite Being Held to 3 Hits [VIDEO]
The news prior to Friday night's game for the Boston Red Sox wasn't good. Their lead-off hitter Kike Hernandez was diagnosed with COVID-19. Christian Arroyo was deemed a close contact and both Hernandez and Arroyo were placed on the COVID Injured List. JD Martinez in a 0-20 funk was given the night off and Hunter Renfroe was on the Bereavement List. 4 starters out! Yet the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 with Jonathan Arauz hitting a 3 run homer in the 8th inning!wdea.am
