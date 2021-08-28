Red Sox Beat Cleveland 4-3 Despite Being Held to 3 Hits [VIDEO]

The Red Sox came into today’s game riding high off of a 4-3 comeback win last night. The offense got going immediately and it looked like some momentum was building, briefly. Eovaldi gave both runs right back in the bottom of the second, then the pitching duel started. Both starters settled in but Quantrill stood out. Despite leaving 18 runners on base, the Red Sox were able to steal a win in extras and take their third series win in a row. Martinez delivered a three-run home run in the tenth to take the lead. More late game heroics in Cleveland.