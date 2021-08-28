D2C Whiskey Memberships

The Proclamation in question is the 1916 order that formally established Ireland’s independence. Naturally a whiskey to celebrate that fact was all but inevitable. Proclamation, which arrived in the U.S. in late 2020, is owned by Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta (ITUT), a company based in County Mayo. Says the company, “Proclamation was a collaborative effort by leading technical specialists, craftspeople, and spirits professionals to present an original Irish whiskey blend of singular taste and exceptional quality.” It’s a blend of grain and malt whiskeys, triple distilled and aged in American oak, with a touch of sherry-finished malt in the mix. It’s unclear where any of these spirits are produced, or if the recipe is consistent from one batch to the next.