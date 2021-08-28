D2C Whiskey Memberships
Barreled & Boxed is a new whiskey membership program from The James B. Beam Distilling Co. that shares some of the distilling company's most exciting releases right to customers' doorsteps. Each seasonal shipment shares a pair of unique bottles, which may take the form of super premium whiskey products, limited-time-only releases or creations that have never before been bottled. In the debut box, members will get their hands on some of the very last bottles of Little Book Chapter 1 'The Easy' from 2017 and more.www.trendhunter.com
