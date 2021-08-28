Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

D2C Whiskey Memberships

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarreled & Boxed is a new whiskey membership program from The James B. Beam Distilling Co. that shares some of the distilling company's most exciting releases right to customers' doorsteps. Each seasonal shipment shares a pair of unique bottles, which may take the form of super premium whiskey products, limited-time-only releases or creations that have never before been bottled. In the debut box, members will get their hands on some of the very last bottles of Little Book Chapter 1 'The Easy' from 2017 and more.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#Bottled#Food Drink#Beverages#D2c Whiskey Memberships#Barreled Boxed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Exclusive Autumnal Whiskeys

American spirit and wine company Brown-Forman has teamed up with Gebr Heinemann to launch Jack Daniel's 'Tennessee Travelers,' an exclusive series of bourbon whiskey that will be available this Autumn season at travel retailers. The limited-edition spirits will come in two expressions: 'Sweet and Oaky' and 'Bold and Spicy.'. According...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Full-Bodied Irish Whiskeys

Irish spirit maker The Connacht Distillery has unveiled its flagship single malt whiskey, a one-of-kind spirit that, according to the company, is the first to be distilled in Mayo County, Ireland in over 150 years. This new premium spirit is the first whiskey product to be offered by the company, which finished the construction of its distillery in Ballina in 2015.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Female-Owned Whiskey Brands

Newly launched Happenstance Whiskey is a premium bourbon containing a unique combination of vanilla, hazelnut, honey, toffee, and toasted oak. Based out of Nashville, Tennesse, this female-owned and operated brand wanted to create a whiskey that "celebrates life’s moments that happen by chance." “We wanted to create a product that...
Richmond, VArichmondmagazine.com

Whiskey Revival

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our September 2021 issue. The word “cocktail” first appeared in print in 1806 and slipped by almost unnoticed, because the newspaper that published the term was also running exclusive stories from the Lewis and Clark expedition. But it also defined a cocktail as "a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters” — aka an Old-Fashioned, minus the citrus peel.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Nature-Focused Whiskey Campaigns

American spirit and wine importer Prestige Beverage Group has launched a new marketing campaign for its 'Windsor Canadian Whisky' -- a delicately flavored whisky that the company expects will "ignite the Canadian Whisky category." The new campaign, 'Enjoy It Out There,' was designed in partnership with Minneapolis-based creative agency, Fast...
Drinksrock947.com

Anthrax announces 40th anniversary signature whiskey

Anthrax is celebrating 40 years of thrashing with a stiff drink. The New York City metallers have announced Anthrax XL, a signature whiskey marking the band’s 40th anniversary. Created in collaboration with Hillrock Estate Distillery, Anthrax XL boasts a 115 proof cask strength, and is limited to 400 hand-numbered, limited edition bottles costing $155, each of which is signed by every band member.
El Segundo, CAdrinkhacker.com

Review: R6 Distillery Single Malt Whiskey

Hit the American whiskey section of any bottle shop and try to find something that isn’t a rye or bourbon. While there are plenty of great choices, seeing the same two categories dominate shelf space can feel monotonous. R6 Distillery in El Segundo, California must have came to the same conclusion, as they have released their second batch of their Single Malt. The mash bill is anything but humdrum:
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Authentically Spiced Snack Launches

The Kurkure snacks are being launched into the UK market by brand owner PepsiCo to expand availability outside of India and Pakistan where the products have been well-received for many years. The snacks will come in two flavors including Masala Munch and Naughty Tomato, which are both rolling out by the end of August in two pack sizes. This includes a 100-gram pack priced at £1 and 80-gram price-marked packs for the grocery and convenience store channels priced at £1 as well.
RetailTrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Hazelnut Candy Bars

The Cadbury Wispa Gold Hazelnut candy bar is a limited-edition treat being launched by Mondelēz International as a new take on the classic confection. The candy bar will be available starting from September and will come in 48-gram single bars that will retail for 69p in the UK. The bar follows on the growing popularity of the Wispa Gold product as well as increasing demand for hazelnut-infused treats, according to Nielsen data.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Beginner-Friendly Party Drinks

Known for its reasonably priced alcohol offerings, Natural Light, enters the vodka category with a fruity new drink. The new Natural Light Vodka will be available in three fruity flavors: Lemonade, StrawbeLemonade, and Black Cherry Lemonade. This delicious vodka drink is four times distilled and boasts being the most delicious vodka on the market. Not only is it reasonably priced and delicious, but it is a calorie-conscious drink - with only six grams of carbs and 96 calories per 1.5 ounces.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Simplified Sub Sandwich Menus

The Potbelly sandwich shop is introducing an improved menu to provide patrons with flavorful options that are all focused on quality, ease of ordering and simplicity. The menu will now feature sandwiches in three sizes to choose from including Skinny, Original and BIG, which are each reported to have more meat and cheese in the mix. The menu also introduces three new/changed sandwiches including The Avo Turkey, Steakhouse Beef and the Chicken Club.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Naturally Energizing Canned Drinks

The Lucozade Alert drinks are arriving in the UK as a low-calorie refreshment option that will help to reduce feelings of tiredness and fatigue with naturally sourced ingredients. The drinks come in two flavor options including Cherry Blast and Tropical Blast, which are both formulated with naturally sourced caffeine along...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Charitable Lychee-Flavored Ciders

The Peacock Lychee & Lime cider has been announced by KBE Drinks as the first of its kind for the UK cider market that will provide consumers with a premium libation that also supports a good cause. The cider is crafted with a premium flavor and features a 4% ABV,...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Light Gin Spirits

Quarter makes low-ABV gin alternatives that are made with the same process that's used to create full-strength spirits but it offers a choice that's much lighter. As Quarter co-founder Rohan Radhakrishnan told The Spirits Business, "we want people to still feel the buzz, the warmth of the alcohol and to experience it more like a full-strength drink, rather than a heavily diluted version." With copper pot distillation and botanicals like juniper, orange and grapefruit, Quarter creates an enjoyable option that fills a gap between full-strength spirits and non-alcoholic alternatives.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Optimized Can Branding Printers

The Tonejet Cyclone C4+ direct digital can decorator has been launched by the brand as a new branding solution for beverage producers to help them achieve premium results with less downtime. The system will be utilized in beta trials in the near future with a lead customer in Canada and is capable of decorating cans up to 500ml with a single printhead per color. This will help to reduce the failure point that's often associated with shorter printheads that red to be precisely aligned to print images.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey

The Proclamation in question is the 1916 order that formally established Ireland’s independence. Naturally a whiskey to celebrate that fact was all but inevitable. Proclamation, which arrived in the U.S. in late 2020, is owned by Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta (ITUT), a company based in County Mayo. Says the company, “Proclamation was a collaborative effort by leading technical specialists, craftspeople, and spirits professionals to present an original Irish whiskey blend of singular taste and exceptional quality.” It’s a blend of grain and malt whiskeys, triple distilled and aged in American oak, with a touch of sherry-finished malt in the mix. It’s unclear where any of these spirits are produced, or if the recipe is consistent from one batch to the next.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Mental Health Sundae Campaigns

Selena Gomez is now featured on Serendipity3's menu with The Selena Sundae. The brand collaborated with the pop icon and part-owner and investor in the restaurant, Selena Gomez, for a mental health initiative. Gomez's favorite ice cream flavor inspires the Selena Sundae. Featuring Cookies and Cream ice cream as the...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Japanese Gin Spirits

Kirker Greer Spirits created a Japanese gin brand with two unique expressions: Blossom Gin and Ukiyo Yuzu Gin. Crafted on Japan’s Kyushu Island, Ukiyo is a premium brand that makes the most of locally sourced grains that are distilled into shōchū, which is later infused with botanicals such as juniper, mandarin and spices. The products are packed into bottles with two-color designs that reference the mountains and oceans of Japan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy