NFL odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals Preseason Week 3 prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Dolphins head north to Cincinnati in the final week of the preseason. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. Each team has a bright young starter at quarterback. In Miami, it is former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa. In Cincinnati, it is Heisman winner Joe Burrow. But neither quarterback is projected to play at all in this contest with the backups getting their last reps in before the regular season begins. Miami might contend for a playoff spot, but Cincinnati should once again be near the bottom of the league’s standings – although they surely will improve with Burrow at the helm.

