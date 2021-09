Since the re-introduction of Harley Quinn in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, everyone’s favorite anti-hero has been popping up a lot in television and media as one of the new faces of DC. In total, there have been three live-action versions of Harley Quinn thus far, with Margot Robbie in both Suicide Squad movies and Birds of Prey and The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. First, it’s safe to take out the Birds of Prey version of the popular DC villain as the film is clearly going for the feminist icon angle, softening the violent and psychotic side of Quinn to make her appear more likable than she traditionally is.