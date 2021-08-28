600 Holly Grove Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23235

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThis charming, Transitional with Victorian flair sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac in this desirable neighborhood with some of Chesterfield County's very best schools! This home's interior has just been painted throughout and brand new carpet has been installed on the second level and in the basement office/recreation room! A covered front porch and rear deck with 338 square feet make this delightful home perfect for entertaining. The primary bedroom with new carpet and new ceiling fan features an en suite bathroom with double vanities, a walk-in closet, and a linen closet. The finished basement features an office, laundry room, workshop, and a storage room. All appliances are included and there is also a one-year home warranty! Hurry!

