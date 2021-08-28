Stout-Inspired Ice Creams
Inspired by Pontoon's This Boi Is Chonky stout series, Yom Ice Cream created a new flavor called Chonky Boi. The Chonky Boi ice cream is described as "a fusion of chocolate and malt, with notes of coffee, maple and cinnamon" and it makes the most of ingredients like cream, skim milk, malted barley extract, maple syrup and semi-sweet chocolate. In terms of the experience of eating the ice cream, it is said to have a creamy and smooth mouthfeel with plenty of complex flavors to appreciate.
