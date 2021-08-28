Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Stout-Inspired Ice Creams

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by Pontoon’s This Boi Is Chonky stout series, Yom Ice Cream created a new flavor called Chonky Boi. The Chonky Boi ice cream is described as “a fusion of chocolate and malt, with notes of coffee, maple and cinnamon" and it makes the most of ingredients like cream, skim milk, malted barley extract, maple syrup and semi-sweet chocolate. In terms of the experience of eating the ice cream, it is said to have a creamy and smooth mouthfeel with plenty of complex flavors to appreciate.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Creams#Coffee#Chocolate#Food Drink#Yom Ice Cream#Chonky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesnorthcentralpa.com

Cool and Creamy Jello Pie

As a child of the 60’s and 70’s who grew up watching Scooby Doo, The Brady Bunch, The Ed Sullivan Show, and (my Nana’s weekly ritual that I dreaded) the Lawrence Welk Show on TV, I was all too familiar with that catchy jingle, “There’s Always Room for Jell-O.”. Jell-O...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Hummingbird Loaf Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Hummingbird loaf cake takes traditional flavors and makes them into a more snackable loaf. Walnuts, carrots, pineapple, cinnamon, and ginger are a flavor combo made in heaven. Top a warm slice with butter and you have a perfect afternoon distraction.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Dunkin' Secret Menu Drink Tastes Like A Chocolate Covered Strawberry

If you are not a huge fan of coffee and assumed your beverage options at Dunkin' were limited to either hot chocolate or iced tea, this secret menu drink might just be your new go-to order. According to Taste of Home, the drink is a hybrid of a frozen hot chocolate and a strawberry Coolatta (Dunkin's version of a slushie), and the result tastes just like a chocolate covered strawberry.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

12 Popular Ice Cream Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Let's just start by saying, all ice cream is good. Expensive ice cream is good, medium-priced ice cream is good, even that cheap generic stuff your grandma used to buy is good, if only in a nostalgic sort of way. And really, if you have to choose between so-so ice cream and no ice cream at all, you'll take the so-so ice cream because the alternative is just too horrible to ponder.
Food & Drinksitalianchoco.com

White Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting (Ideal for Every Dessert)

The softness of the cream cheese and sweetness of the white chocolate balance each other out to make a nice, smooth and very tasty frosting. Rich, creamy, plus with an amazing consistency, this white chocolate cream cheese frosting is perfect for creating the best dessert icing and decorations. This recipe is for twelve standard size cupcakes and one round cake (20 cm diameter). Try it!
RecipesRiverside Press Enterprise

Recipes: Homemade ice cream is our favorite summer treat

The best dessert for a hot summer day has to be homemade ice cream, made with seasonal fruits. Making ice cream from fresh fruit is easy. Just mix pureed fruit with cream and sugar, and pour it into an ice cream machine. Our top choices are fresh fig ice cream and mango ice cream.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Canned Soups

The Baxters plant-based soup range is being expanded by the Scotland-based brand to provide consumers with a nutritious option that will meet their dietary preferences and needs. The soups come in three new flavors including Spiced Red Lentil, Sundried Tomato & Thyme and Thai Yellow Vegetable Curry, which are all vegan-friendly. The soups are positioned as being an easy midweek dinner option or a quick lunch that also contains one of the five recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables per bowl.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Tiramisu Torte – Italian Dessert

This easy tiramisu torte is ideal for all the tiramisu lovers! It has a rich tiramisu flavor and if you like the taste of a cream and coffee – like my wife – then this cake will easily become your favorite dessert. Even if you don’t like many coffee flavors – you can substitute the coffee with unsweetened cocoa.
Food & Drinkscopykat.com

Bacardi Rum Cake

Bacardi rum cake is some of the best cake you’ll have ever had. It is so flavorful and buttery. You don’t even need frosting for this cake to taste great. Can you make Bacardi Rum Cake without a bundt pan?. Should rum cake be refrigerated?. Does rum cake taste like...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Authentically Flavored Flan Desserts

The Raymundo's Small Batch Premium Caramel Flan is launching from the authentic food brand to provide consumers with a ready-to-eat option when looking to enjoy a premium Latin dessert. The dessert comes in four-ounce single serving cups as well as four-packs to choose from, which will be available for purchase at a range of grocery stores this fall in the US. Priced starting at $2.99, the desserts are formulated using a premium recipe that ensures an authentic flavor.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Creamy Peanut Butter “Cheese” Ball

This big peanut butter “cheese” ball is creamy, peanut buttery and covered in peanut butter chips and chocolate chips for an amazing sweet spread/dip. It kind of reminds me of the taste of peanut butter cookie dough, combined with peanut butter cheesecake, so yeah its really good. It tastes great with pretzels, cookies, graham crackers, or whatever.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 22% Said This Was The Worst Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor

There's no better treat in the summertime than an ice cream cone: cold, creamy, and full of delicious flavor, you really can't go wrong. Ice cream comes in hundreds (maybe thousands?) of flavors, so you can branch out and explore all sorts of different varieties throughout your life, finding new favorite flavors as you go.
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Apple Cider Doughnut Holes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Apple Cider Doughnut Holes are loaded with apple cider flavors and coated in a delicious cinnamon-sugar topping. Baked -not fried, to perfection, you’ll love the soft texture of this fall favorite!
RestaurantsPosted by
FMX 94.5

Retired Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavors That We Want Back

Does anyone else find themselves singing the Blue Bell "moo mooooo, moo moo, moo moo, moo moo" song randomly throughout their day? Just me? Well, I still think Belle is one of the best singers of our generation. Blue Bell ice cream is, for many many Texans, the flavor of...
ShoppingFood Network

The Best Store-Bought Vanilla Ice Creams, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Despite the unique and never-ending choices of ice cream flavors out there, vanilla will always be a top favorite. And why not? It’s creamy, sweet and partners well with just about anything you can think of. Since there are only a few ingredients in vanilla ice cream, it can be hard to find the best one out there, unless you know what to look for. I tasted 15 different varieties to see which ones really desire that spot on top of your next slice of pie. Here are my findings, from the sublime to the subpar.
Food & DrinksEpicurious

Bourbon Butterscotch Ice Cream

Texture agent of your choice (see below) Prepare the bourbon butterscotch. Place the butter in a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Cook until the butter melts, sizzles, and begins to take on a brown, nutty color. When it's richly browned but not burnt, add the cream, brown sugar, bourbon, and salt. Cook the sauce, stirring occasionally to help dissolve the sugar, over medium-high heat until it comes to a boil. Transfer the sauce to a bowl and put it in the refrigerator to cool below 100°F, or body temperature.
Recipesjacksonprogress-argus.com

RECIPE: Banana Pineapple Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Very sweet and tropical, chocolate chips are a perfect touch to these pancakes. Kids and adults will love this breakfast treat. We tried them with and without syrup. Both were great... but if we had to choose one, we'd go with just butter. A fantastic weekend breakfast!. Ingredients. 2 c...

Comments / 0

Community Policy