Marvel: Crisis Protocol Shows Off Doctor Strange's New Powers

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel: Crisis Protocol has a powerful new Doctor Strange to contend with. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games posted the stat card for its new Doctor Strange miniature, which will go on sale later this year. This new Doctor Strange is intended to be a more versatile and offense-oriented character than Marvel: Crisis Protocol's first Doctor Strange figure, which was released last year. While this new Doctor Strange figure doesn't have access to the Infinity Gems, he comes with a slate of impressive offensive and support capabilities that should make him a popular choices in matches.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

