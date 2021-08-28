Marvel: Crisis Protocol Shows Off Doctor Strange's New Powers

That new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has Marvel fans asking a lot of questions about Doctor Strange. The version of Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange we meet in No Way Home strikes people as too funny and rascally to be the Sorcerer Supreme, but there's also a detail of his costume that's confusing people: the Eye of Agamotto. The first Doctor Strange movie introduced the Eye of Agamotto as the housing case for the Time Stone; however, in Avengers: Endgame Thanos reduced all of the Infinity Stones to "atoms," removing them from the current modern-day timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.